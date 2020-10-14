Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry stiff armed Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman with such force on Tuesday night, rumor has it Norman is still floating in the stratosphere somewhere. Almost more impressive than Henry shoving Norman out of his way with so much power was that he made it look effortless.
Take a look at the epic play that everyone on the internet losing their minds:
Derrick Henry is a bad man 💪pic.twitter.com/FeXh4F1Tml— NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) October 14, 2020
(via @NFL)
Norman, at 6-feet and 200 pounds, was no match for Henry, who is 6-3 and 247 pounds. After the game, Henry was asked about the play and said it was partially a result of his focus on arms during his workouts.
"I have been doing too many curls," he said said, according to Sports Illustrated. "I have to lay off the arms."
Henry also said it's now just a habit to stiff arm someone to get them out of his path.
"It just came natural to me because I have long arms," Henry said. "So, that's the first thing I use to break a tackle or get away from the defender. I've been doing it since I was a kid."
Whatever you're doing Derrick, clearly it's working. And Twitter is loving it. Here are the best memes and jokes that were made around Henry's move.
He's definitely different, Dez.
OMG DERRICK HENRY DIFFERENT— Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) October 14, 2020
Bama approves.
OH. MY. DERRICK HENRY. 😳😳😳@KingHenry_2 #BuiltByBama #RollTide https://t.co/Xt33bSMsZq— Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) October 14, 2020
To quote High School Musical, Norman was "soarin', flyin', there's not a star in heaven that he can't reach!"
derrick henry made a grown man fly pic.twitter.com/F7QtmgEHbG— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 14, 2020
Norman looks like he's doing karate here.
Hang it in the Louvre 👑 #BUFvsTEN pic.twitter.com/spaIa3HNvm— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) October 14, 2020
Norman is outta here.
derrick henry might have sent josh norman to the astral plane pic.twitter.com/qr3LACyUFe— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 14, 2020
Here's more angles of the play:
Derrick Henry.... pic.twitter.com/mm69GG41Q6— Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) October 14, 2020
Josh Norman getting stiff arm by Derrick Henry: pic.twitter.com/JZTSTmOUZa— Carsonsbling (@Carsonsbling) October 14, 2020
The internet is always quick with photoshop.
The best Josh Norman stiff-armed photoshops 😂 pic.twitter.com/o0vptbz9oO— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) October 14, 2020
Crying is acceptable.
Derrick Henry watching Josh Norman heading to the locker room at halftime... pic.twitter.com/uwrBGGLptz— Work-At-Home Head (@BigHeadBS) October 14, 2020
This is an official warning to all defenders: Beware of Henry.
Defensive players seeing Derrick Henry run their way pic.twitter.com/joNcU0JkpH— #0urMVP🚀 (NETS🏆|NYG😔) (@EliteTheKing_) October 14, 2020
I'd watch that.
Honestly instead of the Pro Bowl we should have a competition where we see how far Derrick Henry and other NFL running backs can stiff-arm civilians— Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) October 14, 2020
Despite coming in as the underdogs, the Titans defeated the Bills, 42-16. The Bills now stand at 4-1 and the Titans are still undefeated at 4-0.