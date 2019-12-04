Twitter reacts to Eli Manning 'very likely' getting start for Giants against Eagles in Week 14

The Eli Manning era is over in New York... or so we thought. With current starting quarterback Daniel Jones in a walking boot with a high ankle sprain, according to head coach Pat Shurmur, the next man up is Manning.

He is now "very likely" to be the starter for the Giants' Monday night game against their divisional opponent, the Philadelphia Eagles.

After a rough start to the season, the two-time Super Bowl champion was benched in favor of Jones, a 22-year-old rookie. The Duke product has not fared much better this season and the team only has two wins so far.

New York fans may have thought they saw the last of Manning as QB1, at least with the Giants, but now it looks like they will have another chance to watch No. 10 behind center.

Here are some reactions from football fans:

Baby Yoda makes any tweet that much better.

When you look away from the #Giants for two seconds assuming they'll never put Eli Manning in again: pic.twitter.com/D4xLoDR4eE — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) December 4, 2019

Manning looking at everyone saying, "I'm baaaaaack":

Eli Manning showing up to start against the Eagles on #MNF pic.twitter.com/xSxH0nYLEd — Michele Banks (@artologica) December 4, 2019

Who would've thought...

Giants fans and Eli Manning in Week 14. pic.twitter.com/Oun8J15mZA — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) December 4, 2019

"'I'm whatever Gotham* needs me to be.' -Batman" -Eli Manning

*New York

Eli Manning at his locker Monday night pic.twitter.com/sE9acEPCgJ — Matt Engel (@mattengel_) December 4, 2019

Well, this is one way of looking at it.

Watch Eli Manning come in, win four games and save everyone's jobs... — TheGiantsWire (@TheGiantsWire) December 4, 2019

And this is a completely opposite way of looking at it.

Eli Manning’s parting gift to the Giants might be losing out, getting Shurmur fired, getting Gettleman fired, and securing first overall. King shit. — geek boy ethan (@EthanGSN) December 4, 2019

Let's bring back the many classic Eli faces for good measure.

With Daniel Jones being injured Eli Manning is backkkkkkkk for The Giants 😱😱 pic.twitter.com/MVCICah1LT — Sports ON Tap (@SONTHighlights) December 4, 2019

When Eli snaps his fingers, half of the defenders disappear.

Eli Manning to the Giants. pic.twitter.com/2Ho2AZeZ4y — Terrance Dickens (@tdickens13) December 4, 2019

Manning said he would be ready to go if his number was called, but that didn't stop people from making jokes about him being done with the Giants.

Eli Manning finding out the Giants want him to start games again and salvage this mess pic.twitter.com/BwW5E3VNWA — Jayson Slade (@JSladeShow) December 4, 2019

Video of Eli Manning after he was told he’ll be quarterback for the Giants last 4 games pic.twitter.com/3XPmaLs7vn — Scott Williams (@jswilliams1962) December 4, 2019

With Manning having a 116-116 overall record, and the Giants and Eagles having a 86-86-2 all-time matchup record (including the playoffs), this primetime game is what the people need. It's what the people deserve.

Eli Manning's career record as a starter: 116-116.



We needed this. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 4, 2019

The 5-7 Eagles are fighting for a playoff spot and the division lead, the Giants have been struggling in many areas and running back Saquon Barkley has not looked like himself lately, so a win is not guaranteed, to say the least. There are a lot of things on the line here.

New York has already been eliminated from the playoffs, so Manning will not be able to make some miraculous season comeback to send the team into wild card weekend. Manning can, however, show people that he has a little left in the tank (if in fact he does, of course).