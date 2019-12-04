Twitter reacts to Eli Manning 'very likely' getting start for Giants against Eagles in Week 14
It looks like the Eli Era is getting new life in New York
The Eli Manning era is over in New York... or so we thought. With current starting quarterback Daniel Jones in a walking boot with a high ankle sprain, according to head coach Pat Shurmur, the next man up is Manning.
He is now "very likely" to be the starter for the Giants' Monday night game against their divisional opponent, the Philadelphia Eagles.
After a rough start to the season, the two-time Super Bowl champion was benched in favor of Jones, a 22-year-old rookie. The Duke product has not fared much better this season and the team only has two wins so far.
New York fans may have thought they saw the last of Manning as QB1, at least with the Giants, but now it looks like they will have another chance to watch No. 10 behind center.
Here are some reactions from football fans:
Baby Yoda makes any tweet that much better.
Manning looking at everyone saying, "I'm baaaaaack":
Who would've thought...
"'I'm whatever Gotham* needs me to be.' -Batman" -Eli Manning
*New York
Well, this is one way of looking at it.
And this is a completely opposite way of looking at it.
Let's bring back the many classic Eli faces for good measure.
When Eli snaps his fingers, half of the defenders disappear.
Manning said he would be ready to go if his number was called, but that didn't stop people from making jokes about him being done with the Giants.
With Manning having a 116-116 overall record, and the Giants and Eagles having a 86-86-2 all-time matchup record (including the playoffs), this primetime game is what the people need. It's what the people deserve.
The 5-7 Eagles are fighting for a playoff spot and the division lead, the Giants have been struggling in many areas and running back Saquon Barkley has not looked like himself lately, so a win is not guaranteed, to say the least. There are a lot of things on the line here.
New York has already been eliminated from the playoffs, so Manning will not be able to make some miraculous season comeback to send the team into wild card weekend. Manning can, however, show people that he has a little left in the tank (if in fact he does, of course).
