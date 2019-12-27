Twitter reacts to first look at Raiders' new stadium in Las Vegas

Fans already have opinions on the stadium

The Oakland Raiders will soon be the Las Vegas Raiders, and they have a brand new stadium in the City of Sin to go along with their new name. The stadium seats 65,000 people and is part of a reported $2 billion project that is already underway in the desert. The new arena will be called Allegiant Stadium. 

The Raiders played their last home game at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, California on December 15 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, putting an end to the multi-purpose stadium era. They did not go out with a win though, and lost to the Jags 20-17.

Fans have gotten their first glimpse at the new arena thanks to widely shared video and were quick to react to it.

Here are some of the best tweets about it: 

It seems like the Raiders are paying homage to their historic "Black Hole," the name given to the most intense section of fans in the previous stadium. 

Well, this definitely seems like an upgrade then. 

Roasted by mom, geez.

Kansas City Chiefs fans were quick to point out this small detail on the stadium. 

Buffalo Bills fans are feeling hopeful. 

A lot of people compared the look to a roomba. 

Some said it looks like Mark Davis' haircut. I mean, they're not wrong

The force is strong with this one.

Ominous is a very good word for this.

Black and the sun don't tend to mix, but I do believe this place will have air conditioning, so they should be okay.

