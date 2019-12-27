Twitter reacts to first look at Raiders' new stadium in Las Vegas

The Oakland Raiders will soon be the Las Vegas Raiders, and they have a brand new stadium in the City of Sin to go along with their new name. The stadium seats 65,000 people and is part of a reported $2 billion project that is already underway in the desert. The new arena will be called Allegiant Stadium.

The Raiders played their last home game at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, California on December 15 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, putting an end to the multi-purpose stadium era. They did not go out with a win though, and lost to the Jags 20-17.

Fans have gotten their first glimpse at the new arena thanks to widely shared video and were quick to react to it.

The @Raiders new arena looking like the Death Star 👀



(via @mickakers) pic.twitter.com/P16Lb3JGba — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 24, 2019

Here are some of the best tweets about it:

It seems like the Raiders are paying homage to their historic "Black Hole," the name given to the most intense section of fans in the previous stadium.

Well, this definitely seems like an upgrade then.

Yo, we really bout to have the sickest stadium in the entire league though and people still sayin' "Enjoy Vegas" like it's supposed to be an insult. 😂 "Gee thanks man, we don't have to play on a baseball field with toilets that back up anymore." #Raiders https://t.co/1VcctfdrpY — Brent Morris (@Averysdaddy84) December 24, 2019

Roasted by mom, geez.

me: “hey mom check out the new raiders stadium. Cost over $2B”



Mom: “wow they really spent that on a team that always loses”



Merry Christmas



pic.twitter.com/qDb6tA6u07 — Jake Hamilton (@JakeeHamilton) December 25, 2019

Kansas City Chiefs fans were quick to point out this small detail on the stadium.

The raiders already know who owns this stadium pic.twitter.com/DaKEh0LLpt — Jon Greene (@greene99hd) December 25, 2019

Buffalo Bills fans are feeling hopeful.

The place where the @BuffaloBills will be winning the Super Bowl in a couple of years — Bills and Mets Fan (@billsnmetsfan) December 27, 2019

A lot of people compared the look to a roomba.

Some said it looks like Mark Davis' haircut. I mean, they're not wrong

Mark Davis' haircut — Our "So-Called" Sober Friends, The Bees (@L_K_Y_U_S) December 25, 2019

The force is strong with this one.

Ominous is a very good word for this.

Vegas now has the world's most ominous football stadium pic.twitter.com/ig27OVP4gK — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) December 24, 2019

Black and the sun don't tend to mix, but I do believe this place will have air conditioning, so they should be okay.