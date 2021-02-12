J.J. Watt is no longer a Texan. He announced on Friday that he has been released from the Houston Texans after a decade with the team. Watt is a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and a Walter Payton Man of the Year recipient.
BREAKING: The Texans are releasing JJ Watt pic.twitter.com/zilbhxv9fA— CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) February 12, 2021
He has long been one of the top defensive players in the league and is a star in Houston.
To break the news to the city he had such a great relationship with, Watt released a video saying, "Houston, I wanted you to hear this directly from me..."
Houston, I wanted you to hear this directly from me... pic.twitter.com/YqT3P6Lb6l— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 12, 2021
The Texans don't exactly appear to have it all together currently and fans are pointing out the "mess" in Houston. There are issues with quarterback Deshaun Watson wanting out and former questionable trades are still lingering on people's minds (see: Deandre Hopkins.)
Watt has had quite the career already, racking up stats and putting himself in elite company.
Fewest games to 100 career sacks in NFL history:— CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) February 12, 2021
Reggie White (96)
DeMarcus Ware (113)
Bruce Smith (115)
JJ Watt (120) pic.twitter.com/JQQa4yzNJq
There are only three players who've won Defensive Player of the Year three times:— NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) February 12, 2021
- JJ Watt
- Lawrence Taylor
- Aaron Donald pic.twitter.com/MyPeIwFRBq
As such, people are already placing their bets on where Watt will go next, trying to figure out where he fits in best. Fans and players were quick to react to the release. Here are some of the best reactions:
Take a look at the last time Watt walked off the field as a Texan:
The frustration from both JJ Watt and Deshaun Watson was palpable as they walked off the field for the last time as Texans teammates.— John Ellis (@OnePantherPlace) February 12, 2021
Watt is set to be released. Watson clearly wants a change. A hard day for Houston fans, no question.
pic.twitter.com/7xNcVjVvv1
Watson is jealous of Watt right now.
Deshaun Watson watching JJ Watt get released pic.twitter.com/vO9z53NIQ4— Pick Six Podcast (@picksixpod) February 12, 2021
Houston doesn't exactly seem like the place players want to be right now.
JJ Watt leaving the sinking ship that is the Texans pic.twitter.com/fNjEwmFjqN— Gump Cathcart (@bubbagumpino) February 12, 2021
Many New England Patriots fans are hoping to get Watt this offseason.
JJ Watt released? pic.twitter.com/bOFjmUO3qf— Cupid Brycen 💘 (@BradyyNFL) February 12, 2021
Could Watt team up with Tom Brady and the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers?
We all know JJ Watt is going to end up in Tampa with Tom, right?— Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) February 12, 2021