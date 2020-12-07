The New York Jets have fired someone on their coaching staff Monday ... but no, it isn't head coach Adam Gase. Following a loss on Sunday that came down to a failed defensive stop on the final play of the game, the Jets canned defensive coordinator Gregg Williams.
The Jets are marching towards 0-16 record and kept their No. 1 overall draft pick hopes alive when they lost to the Las Vegas Raiders. With 13 seconds left in the game, the Jets were up by four. Derek Carr and the Raiders had the ball at the Jets' 46-yard-line on third-and-10 with no timeouts. All the Jets needed to do was not let the Raiders in the end zone, but for an 0-11 team, that was easier said than done.
What came next is a call many are calling questionable at best, with some saying it's the worst defensive call they've ever seen.
Gase, famously known for not calling the plays, said he was talking to another coach when he heard "zero" called and stopped short. Williams called "cover-0," which indicates no safety. Before Gase could tell him to rethink the call, the story was already written.
what a terrible coach...— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) December 7, 2020
why is Adam Gase talking in the headset to a different coach & not paying attention while Gregg Williams makes the most important defensive call of the game with :13 left?
he could have called a timeout if he wasn’t preoccupied chatting it up pic.twitter.com/cY7uwD8JRY
The Raiders ended up scoring a touchdown and winning 31-28 to keep the Jets winless.
Here's a look at the Hail Mary play:
"We were down to the wire, and we knew that we needed a play."@__RUGGS and @derekcarrqb combined for the play of the season, and repeated Raiders history against the Jets fifty years to the date » https://t.co/UBAiMQweRZ pic.twitter.com/o5nL2Z2aKT— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 7, 2020
According to ESPN Stats and Info, there have been 252 pass plays in the last 15 seasons that had the same setup as the one above. Of all 252 plays, the Jets were the first defense to send 6+ pass rushers on the play. There's a reason teams don't do this often.
The play, and the firing, both had NFL fans, experts and players talking. Here are some reactions to the Williams' firing:
"You deserve to be fired. It was a bad move. It was a terrible decision and you cost your team a chance to win a football game."
Instant reaction from @PriscoCBS on the Gregg Williams firing:— CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) December 7, 2020
"His arrogance showed up in that final play of the game. Cover zero is not what you should be in during that situation." pic.twitter.com/vxE3t9QCz9
Former Jets head coach Rex Ryan had some strong words on the play call.
Rex Ryan on the Gregg Williams call (via @GetUpESPN): “Dumbest call I’ve ever seen. Been around the thing for 58 years, 30 years as a coach. That’s the dumbest call ever. There’s a time and place for Cover-0. That sure ain’t it. It’s just stupid.” #Jets pic.twitter.com/pvFtL1XgBh— Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) December 7, 2020
While the Jets' loss against the Raiders kept in line with the rest of their season (concerning and embarrassing), the questionable call from Williams may have saved the Jets' chances of getting the No. 1 overall pick and in turn, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
Tank for Trevor is still very much on.
You served the tank admirably. #ThankYouGregg https://t.co/9IzFxUGWQ5— Timeless Jets (@TimelessJets) December 7, 2020
But he saved the number one pick! #Jets https://t.co/qNUZPJuUIg— Tommy Hunt (@twelvebarbluezz) December 7, 2020
A lot of fans were tweeting that it looked like the team lost on purpose.
When Trevor Lawrence wins the Super Bowl for the #Jets, they should build a statue for Gregg Williams.— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 7, 2020
He sacrificed himself so they could win.
The Jets have already done step 1...
Well @nyjets if fire Gregg Williams I hope you fire the whole staff. Can’t play buddy buddy with Adam Gase and Joe Douglas.— ANTONIO CROMARTIE (@CRO31) December 7, 2020
Gase still somehow has an NFL head coaching job.
Jets fans right now... pic.twitter.com/aKSqkpcnOF— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) December 7, 2020
Cannot compute.
#Jets fans trying to figure out how Adam Gase could have possibly outlasted Gregg Williams pic.twitter.com/B8DMPNs6ID— NYJ MIKE (@NyjMike) December 7, 2020
Darnold (probably) on the Williams' firing: "It is what it is."
Darnold on whether he’s pissed at Gregg Williams for blitzing: “It is what it is.” #Jets— Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) December 6, 2020
Now Williams can watch the Jets lose from home, rather than the sidelines.
How the Jets did Gregg Williams pic.twitter.com/TkJO1au5UF— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) December 7, 2020
Some play ideas for Williams for next time:
All Gregg Williams needed to do to save his job was 'Ask Madden' pic.twitter.com/JfYi2PqGOm— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) December 7, 2020