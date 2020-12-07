The New York Jets have fired someone on their coaching staff Monday ... but no, it isn't head coach Adam Gase. Following a loss on Sunday that came down to a failed defensive stop on the final play of the game, the Jets canned defensive coordinator Gregg Williams.

The Jets are marching towards 0-16 record and kept their No. 1 overall draft pick hopes alive when they lost to the Las Vegas Raiders. With 13 seconds left in the game, the Jets were up by four. Derek Carr and the Raiders had the ball at the Jets' 46-yard-line on third-and-10 with no timeouts. All the Jets needed to do was not let the Raiders in the end zone, but for an 0-11 team, that was easier said than done.

What came next is a call many are calling questionable at best, with some saying it's the worst defensive call they've ever seen.

Gase, famously known for not calling the plays, said he was talking to another coach when he heard "zero" called and stopped short. Williams called "cover-0," which indicates no safety. Before Gase could tell him to rethink the call, the story was already written.

The Raiders ended up scoring a touchdown and winning 31-28 to keep the Jets winless.

Here's a look at the Hail Mary play:

According to ESPN Stats and Info, there have been 252 pass plays in the last 15 seasons that had the same setup as the one above. Of all 252 plays, the Jets were the first defense to send 6+ pass rushers on the play. There's a reason teams don't do this often.

The play, and the firing, both had NFL fans, experts and players talking. Here are some reactions to the Williams' firing:

"You deserve to be fired. It was a bad move. It was a terrible decision and you cost your team a chance to win a football game."

Former Jets head coach Rex Ryan had some strong words on the play call.

While the Jets' loss against the Raiders kept in line with the rest of their season (concerning and embarrassing), the questionable call from Williams may have saved the Jets' chances of getting the No. 1 overall pick and in turn, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Tank for Trevor is still very much on.

A lot of fans were tweeting that it looked like the team lost on purpose.

The Jets have already done step 1...

Gase still somehow has an NFL head coaching job.

Cannot compute.

Darnold (probably) on the Williams' firing: "It is what it is."

Now Williams can watch the Jets lose from home, rather than the sidelines.

Some play ideas for Williams for next time: