Twitter reacts to Lamar Jackson's historic night in 'Monday Night Football' debut
Jackson dazzled a national TV audience while leading the Ravens to victory
It's fitting that Lamar Jackson's "Monday Night Football" debut came in the backdrop of Hollywood. In the final "Monday Night Football" game played at the historic Los Angeles Memorial Colosseum, Jackson was the game's biggest star, making NFL history while leading the Ravens to a convincing 45-6 victory over the Rams.
Jackson, who on Monday night became the first player in league history to amass at least 3,000 passing and 1,500 rushing yards in his first two NFL seasons, scored three touchdowns in the first half while connecting on all nine of his pass attempts. He also rushed for 80 yards while helping the Ravens build a 28-6 lead. Jackson threw two more touchdown passes in the second half before watching the majority of the fourth quarter from the sideline.
Jackson's dazzling performance went viral, with seemingly everyone on social media talking about his Monday night exploits.
Jackson has not only revolutionized the quarterback position, he has also dismissed any lingering questions about his ability. After an offseason of criticism, Jackson has become the NFL's most complete quarterback. While he is still the NFL's best running quarterback, he also entered Monday night's game with a 106.3 quarterback rating. Jackson's success has helped the Ravens jump out to a 9-2 record, as Baltimore would be the AFC's No. 2 seed if the playoffs started today.
Already the front runner to win the league's MVP award heading into Monday night, Jackson -- the league's leader in Pro Bowl fan votes -- will only strengthen his case if he can lead Baltimore to a win over the 10-1 49ers at home next Sunday. In the process, Jackson would get closer to his primary goal: bringing a third Vince Lombardi Trophy to Baltimore.
"To be honest with you, he just hates to lose," Ravens tight end Mark Andrews recently said of Jackson, via the team's official website. "A lot of people say they hate to lose and love winning, but he lives that. He's one-track minded. When he first got here, he said it all the time. Winning Super Bowls is really all he wants. You can definitely see he believes in what he says."
