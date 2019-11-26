Twitter reacts to Lamar Jackson's historic night in 'Monday Night Football' debut

It's fitting that Lamar Jackson's "Monday Night Football" debut came in the backdrop of Hollywood. In the final "Monday Night Football" game played at the historic Los Angeles Memorial Colosseum, Jackson was the game's biggest star, making NFL history while leading the Ravens to a convincing 45-6 victory over the Rams.

Jackson, who on Monday night became the first player in league history to amass at least 3,000 passing and 1,500 rushing yards in his first two NFL seasons, scored three touchdowns in the first half while connecting on all nine of his pass attempts. He also rushed for 80 yards while helping the Ravens build a 28-6 lead. Jackson threw two more touchdown passes in the second half before watching the majority of the fourth quarter from the sideline.

Jackson's dazzling performance went viral, with seemingly everyone on social media talking about his Monday night exploits.

Please give @Lj_era8 this @nfl MVP so he can’t stop proving all his haters and naysayers wrong with every snap he takes! #Truth NO INCOMPLETIONS & 3 TD PASSES IN THE 1st HALF! Wow. @nflnetwork #GamedayPrime @Ravens OZZIE NEWSOME did this so y’all Know. — Deion Sanders (@DeionSanders) November 26, 2019

Wade Phillips knows as much about defense as anyone in the NFL and this Rams unit has no answers for the Baltimore Ravens attack. This has really been a clinic on running the football in the first half and Lamar Jackson has been great with his decision making. — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) November 26, 2019

Lamar Jackson really trolling this dude MID PLAY pic.twitter.com/RevD0GhLBl — Nathan Moore (@nm_51_) November 26, 2019

Every time Lamar Jackson has a monster game and does something incredible, I just remember this image of he and his mom at the NFL Draft waiting for him to get picked. pic.twitter.com/6PiyrvARXB — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) November 26, 2019

Lamar Jackson broke the league — Bas (@Bas) November 26, 2019

Jackson has not only revolutionized the quarterback position, he has also dismissed any lingering questions about his ability. After an offseason of criticism, Jackson has become the NFL's most complete quarterback. While he is still the NFL's best running quarterback, he also entered Monday night's game with a 106.3 quarterback rating. Jackson's success has helped the Ravens jump out to a 9-2 record, as Baltimore would be the AFC's No. 2 seed if the playoffs started today.

Lamar Jackson is a top 5 QB and a top 8 RB and the most explosive football player on the planet — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) November 26, 2019

Already the front runner to win the league's MVP award heading into Monday night, Jackson -- the league's leader in Pro Bowl fan votes -- will only strengthen his case if he can lead Baltimore to a win over the 10-1 49ers at home next Sunday. In the process, Jackson would get closer to his primary goal: bringing a third Vince Lombardi Trophy to Baltimore.

That boy @Lj_era8 is a different breed 😂😂 — Darius Leonard (@dsleon45) November 26, 2019

"To be honest with you, he just hates to lose," Ravens tight end Mark Andrews recently said of Jackson, via the team's official website. "A lot of people say they hate to lose and love winning, but he lives that. He's one-track minded. When he first got here, he said it all the time. Winning Super Bowls is really all he wants. You can definitely see he believes in what he says."