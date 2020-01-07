Twitter reacts to Matt Rhule taking Panthers head coaching job, Giants hiring Joe Judge

The Carolina Panthers have found their guy for head coach and it is someone the New York Giants had their eye on. On Tuesday, it was reported that Baylor head coach Matt Rhule would be taking the position in Charlotte and was not going to even meet with the Giants, who he was set to talk to later in the week.

New York moved on quickly, and are reportedly hiring former New England Patriots wide receiver and special teams coach Joe Judge. The saga is still a confusing and frustrating one for fans, though, because it all happened so quickly.

With former Panthers head coach Ron Rivera joining the Washington Redskins and the Dallas Cowboys taking former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy, the Giants' options were dwindling and names like Jason Garrett and Josh McDaniels were swirling around Tuesday morning after Rhule accepted the Panthers job.

And about Rhule taking that job... no one likes getting stood up. Giants fans are not happy GM David Gettleman could not get him in the door to have a conversation. The lack of a visit does not help New York's morale and has fans sulking over the layers of issues going on with the team.

People took to Twitter to express their frustrations, crack a joke and react to new head coaches in Carolina and New York. Here are some of the best tweets:

This is about the bigger picture.

Some #Giants fans are missing the point: It’s not about WHO they lost. Rhule could boom or bust as NFL HC.

Perception is reality. Right now, the perception is the #NYGiants are not a top destination for HCs. The reputation they used to lean on is gone. It has been replaced. — Dan Schneier (@DanSchneierNFL) January 7, 2020

Raise your hand if you're feeling second-hand embarrassment.

Giants couldn't get Rivera in the building. Couldn't get Rhule in the building. Had McCarthy literally sprinting to Dallas. McDaniels seems reluctant.



This is an embarrassment. — TheGiantsWire (@TheGiantsWire) January 7, 2020

Judge is not the hire Giants fans were expecting.

Joe Judge is a very out of the box hire by the Giants. Shocking. Stunning. Insane. — Giants Daily (@NYGDaily) January 7, 2020

Giants fans are quickly Googling this guy's resume.

Schefter: Joe Judge is the Giants new head coach.



Giants fans: pic.twitter.com/XcPbjogm9N — MyBookie Sportsbook (@betmybookie) January 7, 2020

"WHO?!"

“The Giants are hiring Patriots WRs coach Joe Judge”



Giants fans: pic.twitter.com/c3omfDLwy3 — Whistle (@WhistleSports) January 7, 2020

I have bad news...

Hoping Joe Judge is Bill Belichick's fake name... — Brian Monzo (@BMonzoRadio) January 7, 2020

We can confirm: He is real.

Dave Gettleman planning out the first presser for this allegedly real Joe Judge person pic.twitter.com/lx4sNs0vCS — Steven Ruiz (@theStevenRuiz) January 7, 2020

And after all this, we present to you... Joe Judge!

We waited all this damn time for JOE JUDGE pic.twitter.com/0IBGkJeqId — Pissed MARA (@EmperorMara) January 7, 2020

While Giants fans might be confused about this hire at first, it could very well work out for the team.

Though after all this fanbase has been through it is easy to see why some are pessimistic about it all.

Full roller coaster of emotions.



I've gone through shattering my phone case to convincing myself the Giants just hired John Harbaugh 2.0 in 2 hours time — Shaun Morash (@MrazCBS) January 7, 2020

Don't lose hope New York fans, the guy did work under Bill Belichick and Nick Saban, who are known for winning.

I actually think the #Giants deserve some high marks for hiring Joe Judge ... Show me a great special teams coach and I’ll show you a great football coach. Also, if he wowed in the interview enough to sway them from Rhule, that energy could galvanize the young roster. — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) January 7, 2020

Sadly for Giants fans, this has been too accurate.

*Every legitimate coaching candidate avoiding the New York Giants pic.twitter.com/MpY2LdJK77 — Reese Waters (@reesewaters) January 7, 2020

A dumpster on fire is the perfect way to sum it all up.

Let's go live to the Giants coaching search pic.twitter.com/XTebCvNsT8 — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) January 7, 2020

The Giants have reportedly requested to meet with former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett for the offensive coordinator job, which is only creating more chaos online.

Not all Giants fans are happy about the choice for HC, but many are just glad it's not Garrett filing that position.

So the #Giants lose Rhule, and in the same day request to speak with Garrett, but then moments after getting permission they also pass on Josh McDaniels to sign...



Joe Judge. pic.twitter.com/xSDDpura9f — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) January 7, 2020

I'll repeat what I said yesterday, if the Giants hire a first time HC, hiring Jason Garrett to be OC would be a fantastic move for the Giants... I still believe that now with Joe Judge hiring... — Big Blue United (@BigBlueUnited) January 7, 2020

Some are not so convinced.

Live look at Giants fans for the last week, while Gettleman is still aroun, other teams have signed practical Head coaches, and now we're getting a special teams/WR coach and interviewing Jason Garrett for OC 🙃 whyyyyy pic.twitter.com/uHChmcr0Vz — Jill Silvanic (@JSilvanic1755) January 7, 2020

Giants fans after losing out on Matt Rhule and finding out that the team still plans on interviewing Jason Garrett for the OC job pic.twitter.com/3ExncLikH1 — Alan (@add_alan) January 7, 2020

This season, the Giants went a very tough 4-12 and were riddled with problems. Their young quarterback Daniel Jones was unable to stay consistent and their star running back Saquon Barkley did not make the impact expected.

A new head coach is just the beginning of adjustments that need to be made in order for the team to find success.