Twitter reacts to new Patriots uniforms as fans push for Pat Patriot throwback jersey
These are not the uniforms the fans were hoping for
The New England Patriots, like many teams this offseason, unveiled new uniforms for the 2020 season. The team tweeted out the new look on Patriots Day, and not everyone is loving them. The organization described the inspiration as, "Playing off the past, fit for the future."
Fans tend to be disappointed in new uniforms and almost always want more drastic changes than their favorite team is willing to make. Patriots fans are no exception, as they took to Twitter to complain about not getting what was on their wish list; white helmets, the old Pat Patriot logo and red jerseys.
Sports fans aren't always easy to please. The Patriots rotated around a few looks from 1990-1999, but stayed with one primary uniform from 2000-2019, the dynasty years.
The new look comes as a new era, one without Tom Brady as quarterback, begins. Patriots loyals were hoping for something to be excited over, after a heartbreaking free agency, but they don't seem to be getting that in the uniforms.
Here is what people are saying about it all:
Most are calling this a "missed opportunity" to bring back Pat Patriot on the uniform, a fan favorite look.
Do I spy the Patriots finding their way around the rulebook? Hey, it doesn't say they NEED to have numbers on the shoulders.
No #UniformGate here.
Good to see fans moving past the Brady news... oh wait.
If there's one thing sports fans love, it's throwbacks.
These fans got Pat Patriot trending on Twitter on Monday.
Speak of the devil, here comes Pat. The mascot will also be adopting the look.
Fans wanted the white helmet so the old logo and red jersey, like the photo below, could be used as an alternate. The NFL rules state you can't switch helmet colors in the season, so silver it is for now.
Well, at least they aren't Falcons bad.
All hope is not lost though, as the website has the red jerseys listed as an alternative, so a white Pat Patriot helmet could happen eventually.
The team says soon they will reveal another look to throw into the mix, and I have a feeling it will happen when the league gets rid of the one helmet color per year rule.
"Our primary uniforms in the modern era have been blue and white and they will remain so," Jen Ferron, CMO of Kraft Sports and Entertainment said. "We recognize that fans also have an affinity for the red 'throwback' uniform and we hope to incorporate that into our uniform rotation in the future."
So you're saying there's a chance...
