Twitter reacts to new Patriots uniforms as fans push for Pat Patriot throwback jersey

The New England Patriots, like many teams this offseason, unveiled new uniforms for the 2020 season. The team tweeted out the new look on Patriots Day, and not everyone is loving them. The organization described the inspiration as, "Playing off the past, fit for the future."

The look we love, promoted to primary.



Order now: https://t.co/SxB09Sfb9X pic.twitter.com/sfkUq81OUp — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 20, 2020

Fans tend to be disappointed in new uniforms and almost always want more drastic changes than their favorite team is willing to make. Patriots fans are no exception, as they took to Twitter to complain about not getting what was on their wish list; white helmets, the old Pat Patriot logo and red jerseys.

Sports fans aren't always easy to please. The Patriots rotated around a few looks from 1990-1999, but stayed with one primary uniform from 2000-2019, the dynasty years.

The new look comes as a new era, one without Tom Brady as quarterback, begins. Patriots loyals were hoping for something to be excited over, after a heartbreaking free agency, but they don't seem to be getting that in the uniforms.

Here is what people are saying about it all:

Most are calling this a "missed opportunity" to bring back Pat Patriot on the uniform, a fan favorite look.

Missed opportunity to reintroduce the pat patriot helmet. Just update the blue to match the unis and throw in some white pants, and perfection pic.twitter.com/WgyeUXmf6E — Joseph McCarthy, Jr. (@JMcCarthy86) April 20, 2020

Do I spy the Patriots finding their way around the rulebook? Hey, it doesn't say they NEED to have numbers on the shoulders.

No #UniformGate here.

According to the NFL Rule Book: "Smaller numerals should be worn on the tops of the shoulders or upper arms of the jersey."



The word 'should' isn't exactly definitive, so here we are. I'm sure this will annoy a certain group of people in the best possible way — Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) April 20, 2020

Good to see fans moving past the Brady news... oh wait.

No silver pants = should've dropped the silver helmet/silver number accent.

White helmet would've looked 100x better with these uniforms (and allowed for the occasional Pat Patriot swap).

Red overload on the away shoulders also a miss.

Who cares, though...you let Brady walk. https://t.co/oMpWPPzNBI — Dustin Wood (@_dustinwood) April 20, 2020

If there's one thing sports fans love, it's throwbacks.

Are you kidding me? I never liked the color rush look and it thought we were getting royal blue or pat patriot throwbacks — Jitesh Ramakrishnan (@Jitesh121187) April 20, 2020

These fans got Pat Patriot trending on Twitter on Monday.

Where is Pat Patriot. Throw that logo on the helmet and you have the best uniform in the NFL — Alex Anthony (@AlexAnthonyBand) April 20, 2020

Speak of the devil, here comes Pat. The mascot will also be adopting the look.

Fresh new look for 2020. pic.twitter.com/ZCaJKEY9Xb — Pat Patriot (@PatPatriot) April 20, 2020

Fans wanted the white helmet so the old logo and red jersey, like the photo below, could be used as an alternate. The NFL rules state you can't switch helmet colors in the season, so silver it is for now.

Well, at least they aren't Falcons bad.

Those shoulder stripes look TERRIBLE. Looks like a create-a-team from Madden or something. They missed an opportunity to go back to the "Pat Patriot" days. Not #Falcons bad, but still really bad. #Patriots #NFL https://t.co/bfLVfPPm0c — Christian Jacobs (@PPerfect_CJ) April 20, 2020

All hope is not lost though, as the website has the red jerseys listed as an alternative, so a white Pat Patriot helmet could happen eventually.

Home run on these, especially the reds with the ability to wear the white Pat Patriot helmet pic.twitter.com/Px0tGJHrEz — Hallsy19 (@Hallsy19) April 20, 2020

The team says soon they will reveal another look to throw into the mix, and I have a feeling it will happen when the league gets rid of the one helmet color per year rule.

"Our primary uniforms in the modern era have been blue and white and they will remain so," Jen Ferron, CMO of Kraft Sports and Entertainment said. "We recognize that fans also have an affinity for the red 'throwback' uniform and we hope to incorporate that into our uniform rotation in the future."

So you're saying there's a chance...