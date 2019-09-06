Twitter reacts to NFL's regular season opener and in summary, they were left wanting more

Last night was NFL's regular season snoozefest, I mean opener, and fans were not thrilled with the game they were given. Football fans went from being over the moon that the season was back, to very quickly upset at the performance of the two teams competing.

The NFL decided to stay away from their tradition as of late of the Super Bowl champions leading off the season, and instead for the 100th season had the leagues oldest rivalry as the angle, with Green Bay Packers going to Soldier Field to face the Chicago Bears. Aaron Rodgers heading to Chicago, a division rivalry, the excitement of potential for Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky, it all sounds great, but the execution from the teams was just not there, and the Twitter world was, well, annoyed.

The game ended with the Packers winning 10-3, and both teams looked rusty to open their season. Now I love defense as much, nay, more than the next person, so low scoring games do not tend to bother me (see: Super Bowl LIII), but even I can admit I wanted more here.

Here are some of the things people on Twitter had to say about the opener:

This person had some strong words to describe the first night of regular season football.

Really cool of the Packers and Bears to commemorate the 100th anniversary by playing an ugly, terrible game with no passing yards or touchdowns. — David Helman (@HelmanDC) September 6, 2019

Poor Mitch.

Trubisky did not have what one would call a great night, and while it is still very early in the season, Twitter as we know likes to make quick reactions.

Bears Fans: Mitch about to prove all y’all wrong week one and carve up the the Packers soft as cheese defense



Mitch Trubisky: pic.twitter.com/sn7cNHkLv7 — DreThe1 (@KozmoAndre) September 6, 2019

When you cannot express your feelings in words, use emojis.

Good choice by the NFL to have Bears vs Packers to open up the season. 🤮🤮 — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) September 6, 2019

This person went ahead and put together their own highlight reel of the game, how nice of them.

"My disappointment is immeasurable, and my day is ruined."

I got on camera to do a review of the Bears/Packers game. Not a very long vid. pic.twitter.com/YDL6QlbB1Z — BuffLlama (@JayDizzyD) September 6, 2019

Some claimed they could not make it through the entire game, though with ratings up from last year's opener (likely in part thanks to legalized betting) it seemed most people did tough it out and manage to watch all 60 minutes.

After watching 3 quarters of the Bears and Packers struggling on offense pic.twitter.com/xjNMpQs2OK — gifdsports (@gifdsports) September 6, 2019

Many noted the authenticity of the throwback game. If the NFL was going for that old school style game, they got it.

The Bears and Packers are doing a great job of emulating what a football game was like in 1919 — Robert Alvarez (@ralvarez617) September 6, 2019

One thing most everyone agreed, other than Packers fans of course, was that a Bears kicker kicking a field goal through the uprights without hitting a post was something to be celebrated.

*Bears kicker makes 30-yard field goal*



Bears fans: pic.twitter.com/zPbfoXUSzN — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) September 6, 2019

At least football fans aren't dramatic, right?