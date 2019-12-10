Twitter reacts to Patriots' illegal filming of field during Bengals-Browns game
The Patriots are at it again, so Twitter is at it again
The New England Patriots are in the middle of a scandal once again -- granted, this one is not as severe as Spygate. The team has admitted they violated NFL policies when someone associated with the team was present at the Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals game filming the field from the press box. The team says they sent a three-person crew as part of their "Do Your Job" series and getting footage of an advance scout.
According to The Athletic, the video is eight minutes long and focuses on the Bengals sideline the entire time, with a direct view. NFL.com noted that the footage shows coaches signaling.
The plot thickens, as the Patriots, fresh off a frustrating loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and visibly struggling as the regular season winds down, are scheduled to play the 1-12 Bengals on Sunday.
The Patriots are no strangers to being in the spotlight for negative reasons, and have been at the center of many investigations over the years, including a previous incident where spying and cameras were involved.
Naturally, people hit Twitter to share their reactions, takes and a few jokes on the matter. Here are some of the best:
Some people are, unsurprisingly, not buying the claims out of Foxboro.
"Who Dey" nation just added a few more members.
Apparently the person filming wanted to get rid of the taping. We managed to get footage of him trying to delete the sideline footage:
Speaking of leaked footage, here is a first look at what the Bengals sideline looked like on film:
The 1-12 Bengals, that is. I repeat, the ONE win Bengals.
Oh how times have changed.
At least the Bengals noticed one thing this season.
Next time, Cincinnati will be ready.
The Bengals just want to know what an advance scout is and where they can get one.
Bengals coach Zac Taylor did not comment on the matter, other than to say the league was investigating the situation. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said he, "didn't have anything at all to do with this."
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Steelers vet hopes Patriots didn't cheat
Foster said that, if the Patriots were intentionally recording the Bengals' signals, it would...
-
Smith-Schuster admits to earning $100K
The Steelers wideout appears to have a side gig
-
49ers get benefit of obscure rule
This is a rule that most NFL fans aren't aware of
-
Gase not disciplining Bell for bowling
Gase expects Bell to be back in action for Thursday night's game against the Ravens
-
Week 15 Power Rankings: Titans on rise
Pete Prisco's Power Rankings saw the Niners and Packers climb back among the elite, while Tennessee...
-
Week 15 NFL playoff clinching scenarios
A number of teams can stamp their ticket to the playoffs in Week 15
-
Eagles rally to beat Giants in primetime
The Eagles trailed 17-3 at halftime, but rallied in the second half to win
-
Rams ravage Seahawks defense in win
The Rams narrowed the gap in their playoff push, while the Seahawks fell out of the No. 1 seed
-
Jaguars vs. Chargers live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Chargers football game