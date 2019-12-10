Twitter reacts to Patriots' illegal filming of field during Bengals-Browns game

The New England Patriots are in the middle of a scandal once again -- granted, this one is not as severe as Spygate. The team has admitted they violated NFL policies when someone associated with the team was present at the Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals game filming the field from the press box. The team says they sent a three-person crew as part of their "Do Your Job" series and getting footage of an advance scout.

According to The Athletic, the video is eight minutes long and focuses on the Bengals sideline the entire time, with a direct view. NFL.com noted that the footage shows coaches signaling.

The plot thickens, as the Patriots, fresh off a frustrating loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and visibly struggling as the regular season winds down, are scheduled to play the 1-12 Bengals on Sunday.

The Patriots are no strangers to being in the spotlight for negative reasons, and have been at the center of many investigations over the years, including a previous incident where spying and cameras were involved.

Naturally, people hit Twitter to share their reactions, takes and a few jokes on the matter. Here are some of the best:

Some people are, unsurprisingly, not buying the claims out of Foxboro.

An “independent” media organization “not affiliated” with the Patriots “unknowingly” recorded the Bengals sidelines illegally. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/DSFSHzkH9s — TB (@RealTonyBones) December 10, 2019

"Who Dey" nation just added a few more members.

The #Bengals are about to be everybody’s favorite team for one game. pic.twitter.com/RWtEU4eJIf — ⚡️Life Is Good⚡️ (@TheBurkeReport) December 10, 2019

Apparently the person filming wanted to get rid of the taping. We managed to get footage of him trying to delete the sideline footage:

Bengals Security: what’s that you’ve got there?



Patriots videographer: pic.twitter.com/relbnDvIZT — Bird Law Expert #TheWestIsNotEnough (@RealBirdLawyer) December 9, 2019

Speaking of leaked footage, here is a first look at what the Bengals sideline looked like on film:

Still frame photo of an image the Patriots shot of the Bengals sideline on Sunday pic.twitter.com/Sr637uO4Eh — Travis Hancock (@TBoneWFNZ) December 10, 2019

The 1-12 Bengals, that is. I repeat, the ONE win Bengals.

Did the Patriots really feel the need to cheat against the Bengals? Come on, Patriots....the Bengals??? 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/cgkjJP8jkk — Ray🎅🏻🎄 (@RedsfanRay) December 9, 2019

So the Patriots were video taping the 1-12 Bengals play calls? pic.twitter.com/4BMLccG5yj — Thomas Q. Jones (@thomasqjones) December 10, 2019

Oh how times have changed.

Old enough to remember when the Patriots filmed sidelines to win Super Bowls, not beat the Bengals. — Sam Mellinger (@mellinger) December 10, 2019

At least the Bengals noticed one thing this season.

Best on-field awareness from the Bengals all season https://t.co/REMegiNXqx pic.twitter.com/4719J2gJjk — Eric Kay (@ekaycbs) December 10, 2019

Next time, Cincinnati will be ready.

Leaked footage of the Bengals staffer protecting the team from people trying to cheat to beat them pic.twitter.com/sp2vsjhE2Y — Tanya Ray Fox (@TanyaRayFox) December 10, 2019

The Bengals just want to know what an advance scout is and where they can get one.

Ok, I did laugh at the joke that said the Bengals called the NFL because they wanted to know what the hell an advance scout was. — Chris Roling (@Chris_Roling) December 9, 2019

Bengals coach Zac Taylor did not comment on the matter, other than to say the league was investigating the situation. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said he, "didn't have anything at all to do with this."