Twitter reacts to Rob Gronkowski reportedly coming out of retirement to reunite with Tom Brady on Buccaneers

Who says there's a lack of sports news during the coronavirus pandemic? Leagues are paused, but Rob Gronkowski is giving sports fans something to talk about, and sports journalists something to write about. On Tuesday, the news broke that not only was Gronk looking to return to football, but he also wanted a reunion out of it.

The reunion which was reportedly requested was not with New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick and the team he spent his entire career with, but with his friend and his former quarterback Tom Brady.

Brady moved on in this offseason, saying his goodbyes to Pats Nation and taking his talents to Tampa Bay to try to give the Buccaneers a championship run. Most Bucs fans are thrilled and the current team's offensive players are looking forward to competing alongside the six-time Super Bowl champion.

Brady has a new city, will have a new offense to learn and changed conferences, but he might have the familiar goofy face of Gronk to make him feel more at home.

The tight end has been vocal in the past about never wanting to play with another quarterback, so once Brady left New England the chances of him returning to the team slimmed drastically.

No deal is done yet, but rumors of the potential trade are swirling. The Patriots own Gronkowski's contract, which has one year, $10 million left, and apparently the parties involved have been discussing possible trades.

As a reminder, this is the state of the Bucs offense currently:

That offense might be adding a three-time Super Bowl champion pretty soon.

Naturally, Twitter went wild when the news dropped. Here are some of the best reactions:

Bucs cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting tweeted out the iconic video of Brady and Gronk that now has new meaning.

Patriots fans are not loving this news.

The possible deal has been announced, but some are thinking Belichick could pull a Belichick and do something sneaky.

Tell us how you really feel.

The defending champ is out.

Poor Jules.

You knew Lane Johnson was going to comment. I hope the Bucs are a fun team!

We all know Gronk loves the beach.

Reminder that No. 87 said he would rather retire than play with someone other than Brady.

I mean it's hard to be mad at Gronk considering the Patriots tried to trade him to the Lions a couple years ago. He owes no loyalty to this team https://t.co/dpPolgAvjd — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 21, 2020

Credit where credit is due. Leroy had the scoop.

I'm sure Belichick's wheels are turning.

Gronk has quite the resume.

I just summed the whole thing up with one word.

No word yet on if the NFL season will begin on time, or if fans will be present, but whenever it happens it is sure to be interesting.