Twitter reacts to Sam Darnold 'seeing ghosts' during Jets' blowout loss to Patriots
Seeing ghosts during a game is not a good thing
New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold was seeing ghosts on Monday night against the New England Patriots. His words, not mine. This comes a few weeks after mononucleosis diagnosis sidelined Darnold. Seriously, this isn't a joke. Darnold said the words on the sideline and lucky for everyone who doesn't care about the Jets, the broadcast had the young QB mic'd up.
Of course, the internet took this low moment from Darnold and absolutely ran with it.
The Patriots defense recorded 4 interceptions, a strip sack, another fumble and a safety in their dominating -- if that's a strong enough word -- blowout win against Darnold and the Jets. New York is now 1-5. The Pats, on the other hand, improved to 7-0.
New England's defense has been putting on a show all year. They've scored more touchdowns than they've allowed, shut out their opponents in three of their seven games and have helped the Patriots record the largest point differential by a team since the Buffalo All-Americans in 1920. In summary: They're good.
But even against a defense as elite as New England's, seeing ghosts is not ideal. Below are some of the best reactions and memes from Twitter, but first here's a lesson on Boogeymen from Kyle Van Noy.
The Patriots linebackers nicknamed themselves "The Boogeymen," and while the jury is still out on ghosts, boogeymen are very, very real. Take it away, Van Noy.
At least Darnold is continuing with a Halloween theme here.
People do say they've never seen Shaggy and Darnold in the same room before.
Let's bring the Adam Gase meme in this for good measure, why not.
There was a lot to unpack here with these ghost comments, but first, why he would agree to be the Monday night mic facing a defense that is on pace to be the greatest ever needs to be asked. Seems like he could have requested the microphone make an appearance next week instead.
My money is on the ghosts.
A remake of The Sixth Sense: Starring Sam Darnold. Coming soon to a theater near you.
It was honest.
Some people are more sympathetic to the young QB thinking out loud. I mean, this isn't as bad as the butt fumble, right?
The Jets hope the haunted happenings go away next week as they head to Jacksonville to face the 3-4 Jaguars.
