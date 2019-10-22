Twitter reacts to Sam Darnold 'seeing ghosts' during Jets' blowout loss to Patriots

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold was seeing ghosts on Monday night against the New England Patriots. His words, not mine. This comes a few weeks after mononucleosis diagnosis sidelined Darnold. Seriously, this isn't a joke. Darnold said the words on the sideline and lucky for everyone who doesn't care about the Jets, the broadcast had the young QB mic'd up.

Sam Darnold is mic’d up and he came to the sidelines and said, “I’m seeing ghosts.”



(Via @ESPN) pic.twitter.com/9MoM6Rkmo5 — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) October 22, 2019

Of course, the internet took this low moment from Darnold and absolutely ran with it.

Kyle Van Noy looking at Sam Darnold like pic.twitter.com/18wlrUEzCc — Paul Caracciolo (@windowtothepaul) October 22, 2019

The Patriots defense recorded 4 interceptions, a strip sack, another fumble and a safety in their dominating -- if that's a strong enough word -- blowout win against Darnold and the Jets. New York is now 1-5. The Pats, on the other hand, improved to 7-0.

New England's defense has been putting on a show all year. They've scored more touchdowns than they've allowed, shut out their opponents in three of their seven games and have helped the Patriots record the largest point differential by a team since the Buffalo All-Americans in 1920. In summary: They're good.

But even against a defense as elite as New England's, seeing ghosts is not ideal. Below are some of the best reactions and memes from Twitter, but first here's a lesson on Boogeymen from Kyle Van Noy.

The Patriots linebackers nicknamed themselves "The Boogeymen," and while the jury is still out on ghosts, boogeymen are very, very real. Take it away, Van Noy.

Kyle Van Noy was told that Sam Darnold said he was seeing ghosts...and he loves it.



“He did? That's the boogeymen, it's real. He really said that?” That's crazy for him to say that?...I mean I can't believe he said that."👻 #Patriots #boogeymen pic.twitter.com/P6AAIDnEWz — Chad Amaral (@Chad_Amaral) October 22, 2019

At least Darnold is continuing with a Halloween theme here.

Illegal bats? Ghosts? Boogeymen?



We're really getting into the Halloween spirit out here. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) October 22, 2019

People do say they've never seen Shaggy and Darnold in the same room before.

Green shirt, dark blonde hair, always seeing ghosts...



Sam Darnold or Shaggy Rogers? pic.twitter.com/PYJbMM36c2 — Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) October 22, 2019

Let's bring the Adam Gase meme in this for good measure, why not.

Adam Gase and Sam Darnold: seeing ghosts together since 2019 pic.twitter.com/VKirQRdwrQ — Freddie Benson (@DeeH_NYC) October 22, 2019

There was a lot to unpack here with these ghost comments, but first, why he would agree to be the Monday night mic facing a defense that is on pace to be the greatest ever needs to be asked. Seems like he could have requested the microphone make an appearance next week instead.

Why on earth did Darnold agree to be mic’d up tonight?? — Ryan Palmer⚾️ (@cougarskippa) October 22, 2019

My money is on the ghosts.

#MondayNightFootball LIVE odds:



Ghosts -14.5

Sam Darnold +300 — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) October 22, 2019

A remake of The Sixth Sense: Starring Sam Darnold. Coming soon to a theater near you.

It was honest.

"I'm seeing ghosts" is one of the most amazingly honest things I've ever heard a miked-up athlete say. Sam Darnold. October 21, 2019. — Ian Browne (@IanMBrowne) October 22, 2019

Some people are more sympathetic to the young QB thinking out loud. I mean, this isn't as bad as the butt fumble, right?

I feel bad for Sam Darnold and the ghost thing he was just talking to himself on the sidelines and now he’s going to be bullied about that forever — Joe Giza (@JoeGiza) October 22, 2019

The Jets hope the haunted happenings go away next week as they head to Jacksonville to face the 3-4 Jaguars.