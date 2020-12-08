You know what they say: on any given Monday late afternoon, any team can win. The Washington Football team shocked many and beat the previously undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers in the Week 13 matchup.

The Steelers entered the day 11-0, hoping to keep control of the number one seed, and Washington sat at a less impressive 4-7, looking to stay near the top of the NFC East. Pittsburgh started off strong, but then came comeback time for Washington quarterback Alex Smith, who has all but locked up comeback player of the year, returning from a gruesome leg injury that took at least 17 operations to fix.

The game saw a Curt Schilling-esque bloody sock moment from Smith and was tied as the fourth quarter was winding down, but a late interception set Washington up to win. Washington won, 23-17, leaving fans thinking they could have what it takes to be the NFC East team that punches a ticket to the playoffs.

According to NFL Research, Washington's 4-7 record was the worst by any team in NFL history to defeat a team that entered that game with an 11-0 or better record. The loss also says a lot about the Steelers.

Their divisional rivals Browns were celebrating the Steelers loss, breaking down all the ways Cleveland could win the division. Many Browns players reacted positively and wanted to thank Washington.

So you're saying there's a chance?

Another team celebrating was the 1972 Miami Dolphins, the only team to go undefeated in a season (including the playoffs and Super Bowl.) The 17-0 team likes to be in an exclusive club of one, so members always celebrates when there is no longer a chance for a team upstage them.

The Washington Football Team was quick with their own reactions as well. Take a look at a few:

Other athletes and NFL fans were also quick to react to the big win on Twitter. Here are some of the best reactions:

Chase Young got a shoutout from LeBron James.

Joe Theismann predicted the future.

Washington celebrated.

Young's alma mater got in on the conversation.

CPOY is a lock.

Super Bowl came early?

The Steelers and their fans aren't having as much fun.

This is also bad news for the New York Giants, who were banking on having a more comfortable lead over Washington in the division.

Don't let the NFC East get hot!