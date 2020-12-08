You know what they say: on any given Monday late afternoon, any team can win. The Washington Football team shocked many and beat the previously undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers in the Week 13 matchup.
The Steelers entered the day 11-0, hoping to keep control of the number one seed, and Washington sat at a less impressive 4-7, looking to stay near the top of the NFC East. Pittsburgh started off strong, but then came comeback time for Washington quarterback Alex Smith, who has all but locked up comeback player of the year, returning from a gruesome leg injury that took at least 17 operations to fix.
Alex Smith is simply incredible:
‣ Suffers compound fracture in right leg in 2018
‣ Needs 17 surgeries to help keep his leg
‣ Make's Washington's 53-man roster
‣ Takes role as No. 2 QB
‣ Regains job as starter in Week 10
‣ Beats undefeated Pittsburgh in Week 13

The game saw a Curt Schilling-esque bloody sock moment from Smith and was tied as the fourth quarter was winding down, but a late interception set Washington up to win. Washington won, 23-17, leaving fans thinking they could have what it takes to be the NFC East team that punches a ticket to the playoffs.
According to NFL Research, Washington's 4-7 record was the worst by any team in NFL history to defeat a team that entered that game with an 11-0 or better record. The loss also says a lot about the Steelers.
Their divisional rivals Browns were celebrating the Steelers loss, breaking down all the ways Cleveland could win the division. Many Browns players reacted positively and wanted to thank Washington.
So you're saying there's a chance?
So you're saying there's a chance?

With 4 games left, who ya got?
Another team celebrating was the 1972 Miami Dolphins, the only team to go undefeated in a season (including the playoffs and Super Bowl.) The 17-0 team likes to be in an exclusive club of one, so members always celebrates when there is no longer a chance for a team upstage them.

The Washington Football Team was quick with their own reactions as well. Take a look at a few:
how we're sleeping tonight
Other athletes and NFL fans were also quick to react to the big win on Twitter. Here are some of the best reactions:
Chase Young got a shoutout from LeBron James.
My guy! We gon keep rocking!
Joe Theismann predicted the future.
Don't be surprised if the Washington Team beats Pittsburgh today.
Washington celebrated.
GREAT TEAM WIN‼️
Great team win baby 🐧🤪
Great team win 💪🏽 #wft #WashingtonFootballTeam #FightForOlDC
Young's alma mater got in on the conversation.
One shot, ima Go!
CPOY is a lock.
Comeback player of the year Mr. 11. THE Alex Smith.
Super Bowl came early?
Damn beatin the Steelers was like winning the Super Bowl last night, huh?! 🤔😂 #PrayinOnOurDownfall #Still #HereWeGo
The Steelers and their fans aren't having as much fun.
#Steelers fans right now
This is also bad news for the New York Giants, who were banking on having a more comfortable lead over Washington in the division.
The Giants: "We beat the Seahawks, the NFC East is going to be ours."
Washington: *beats Steelers*
Giants:
Don't let the NFC East get hot!
#Giants beat the #Seahawks in Seattle for their 4th straight win.
#Washington beat the #Steelers in Pittsburgh for their 3rd straight win.
NFC East: