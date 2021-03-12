If you were expecting quarterback Tom Brady to leave the game of football any time soon, you are mistaken. The 43-year-old signed an extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that locks him in with the team through 2022. He will be 45 during that final season.

Last season, Brady helped lead the Bucs to a Super Bowl victory, giving the veteran his seventh ring. Immediately after the confetti dropped, Brady and his coaches and front office were already talking about winning more rings, and this extension shows they are serious about that.

Brady spent 20 years with the New England Patriots before making the move to Tampa. Many believed he'd find a way to succeed there, but as an aging quarterback with a new offense and a team that hasn't seen a Super Bowl in a while, a lot of people were surprised he went all the way in his first year there.

