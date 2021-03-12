If you were expecting quarterback Tom Brady to leave the game of football any time soon, you are mistaken. The 43-year-old signed an extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that locks him in with the team through 2022. He will be 45 during that final season.
Last season, Brady helped lead the Bucs to a Super Bowl victory, giving the veteran his seventh ring. Immediately after the confetti dropped, Brady and his coaches and front office were already talking about winning more rings, and this extension shows they are serious about that.
Brady spent 20 years with the New England Patriots before making the move to Tampa. Many believed he'd find a way to succeed there, but as an aging quarterback with a new offense and a team that hasn't seen a Super Bowl in a while, a lot of people were surprised he went all the way in his first year there.
When the news of the extension was reported, fans and players were quick to react. Here are some of the best reactions:
Brady's favorite contract extension? The next one.
In pursuit of 8...LFG @Buccaneers we’re keeping the band together pic.twitter.com/49zUwS5l3D— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 12, 2021
The Bucs are excited.
lfg 🙌 pic.twitter.com/8zwkmK116w— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) March 12, 2021
The "Old Fella" is staying in Tampa for a bit longer.
Let’s keep working Old Fella 👴#LFG https://t.co/VCmBEIPTmD— DEVIN WHITE (@DevinWhite__40) March 12, 2021
OOP.
Brady wins the Super Bowl and doesn't ask for a raise. Russ gets run out of the playoffs by Wolford/Goff and wants to run the Seahawks draft. https://t.co/GrTdzPYw6B— Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) March 12, 2021
Brady has said in the past he wanted to play until he was 45.
Brady in 4 years: pic.twitter.com/hYDkUJojpO— Alex🇵🇭 (@SlayBater3) March 12, 2021
A live look at Brady's future.
Tom Brady playing still playing in 20 years pic.twitter.com/QvSxNJbsRA— Conan O’Brien’s illegitimate son (@pleasesueme) March 12, 2021
We could see Brady get his eighth ring.
The Brady bunch isn't going anywhere. The NFL Ring King just agreed to a contract extension with Tampa.— NFL Films (@NFLFilms) March 12, 2021
Will @TomBrady win his 8th Super Bowl with the @Buccaneers? pic.twitter.com/5Rp78IPT9j
How many more years do we think Brady will play? Two? Four? More?
Bucs: “How many more years you tryna play?”— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) March 12, 2021
Tom Brady: pic.twitter.com/cjtPw2WCYc
Brady's news comes the same day the New England Patriots news dropped about keeping quarterback Cam Newton. How fitting.
Tom Brady contract news to the Cam Newton contract news pic.twitter.com/KrcsVKpykK— Matt Chatham (@chatham58) March 12, 2021
Who woulda thought?
Tom Brady & Gronk after winning their 10th Super Bowl in 2030: pic.twitter.com/fAsfn8Sn7W— Sami Jarjour (@SamiOnTap) March 12, 2021
Brady has defeated almost every team, as well as Father Time.
How Brady looking at Father Time pic.twitter.com/ytpK25OTGf— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) March 12, 2021