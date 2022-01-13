Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has more than just football success on his resume. He has also worked to create a brand health surrounding his name: TB12. Brady is now trying his hand at an apparel brand, called BRADY, and it launched on Wednesday.

The brand so far features an athletic line with T-shirts, sweatshirts, sweatpants and more items.

The BRADY Brand website describes the clothes as "the world's finest performance wear."

"BRADY™ is the first technical apparel brand to apply two decades of pro sports level innovation and engineering to create a system of clothing that performs across every activity," the website reads. "...With over 3 years in development, our fabrics and materials fuse natural elements with cutting-edge technology. Designed with the body in mind. Built to move, breathe, and sweat while you compete, live and recover."

This all sounds great, until you look at the prices. The cost of this apparel is steep.

Here is a snapshot of some of the prices:

"Zero weight track jacket:" $165

"Cotton fleece workmark hoodie:" $95

"Cotton jersey workmark short sleeve:" $50

"Cotton fleece workmark pant:" $95

"Brady ball cap:" $65

"Zero weight short:" $75

The design of the apparel is, this can't be stressed enough, very simple. Most items are just blank with Brady's name in big letters.

Naturally, fans on Twitter were not shy about calling Brady out for making his merchandise so expensive. .