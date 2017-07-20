Twitter study: Dallas loves Taco Charlton and the ladies love T.J. Watt

When college athletes go pro, especially on the stage of the NFL Draft, increased popularity usually isn't far behind. And in today's world, that means, among other things, an upsurge in Twitter followers.

Plenty of big-name first-rounders from this April's draft were no exception, as revealed by a Fanatics study on "A Post-Draft Follower Boom," which examined how draft day changed certain players' social standing.

Deshaun Watson leads NFL rookies in new Twitter followers. Fanatics

From the Houston Texans' newest franchise quarterback pulling in more than 100,000 new fans and J.J. Watt's younger brother attracting a sizable female audience, here are some of the study's highlights: