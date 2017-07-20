Twitter study: Dallas loves Taco Charlton and the ladies love T.J. Watt
Deshaun Watson gained 100K followers during the draft, while Watt added the most female followers
When college athletes go pro, especially on the stage of the NFL Draft, increased popularity usually isn't far behind. And in today's world, that means, among other things, an upsurge in Twitter followers.
Plenty of big-name first-rounders from this April's draft were no exception, as revealed by a Fanatics study on "A Post-Draft Follower Boom," which examined how draft day changed certain players' social standing.
From the Houston Texans' newest franchise quarterback pulling in more than 100,000 new fans and J.J. Watt's younger brother attracting a sizable female audience, here are some of the study's highlights:
- Deshaun Watson, the latest Bill O'Brien quarterback hopeful in Houston, entered the 2017 draft with the largest social media following of any prospect thanks to nearly 500,000 followers on Twitter, and he stayed No. 1 after landing in Texas by adding more than 110,000 new followers.
- Leonard Fournette went into the draft as the third most popular prospect on Twitter with 220,000-plus followers, but his following jumped just 7.5 percent after he was picked by the Jacksonville Jaguars, the lowest mark of anyone ranked among rookies with top-10 Twitter followings. If that's not an indication of the Jags' recent history, then what is?
- T.J. Watt, drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers 30th overall, gained the most female Twitter followers post-draft of any rookie, increasing his female following by 7,000. Watt finished the draft with roughly 74,000 total followers -- an 80.6-percent increase from his pre-draft total -- and has since raised that mark to over 80,000.
- Taco Charlton, the Dallas Cowboys' first-rounder, also saw a hefty increase, perhaps fueled by his landing with a franchise never lacking for attention. The former Michigan defensive lineman didn't tout a top-10 Twitter following among rookies entering the draft but ranked No. 7 after becoming a Cowboy, upping his numbers by just about 80 percent.
