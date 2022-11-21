At 6-4, the New York Jets have been one of the biggest surprises around the NFL. However, the Jets' season did hit a road bump following their bye week as they lost 10-3 (in ridiculous fashion) against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Surprisingly enough, though, one Twitter user actually predicted that the Jets would lose Sunday's closely-contested affair. This particular Twitter user posted in August that they flipped a coin in order to decide the winner of each of the Jets' games throughout the 2022 season, which includes playoff contests.

Following Sunday's loss, the coin now has correctly predicted the result of each of the Jets' first 10 games correctly.

The coin predicted that the Jets would follow up their Week 10 bye week with a loss to the Patriots. The Patriots were able to defeat the Jets thanks to a Marcus Jones 84-yard punt return touchdown with just five seconds left to break a tie.

The coin also forecasts that the Jets will lose to the Chicago Bears next week, but that New York will then go on a five-game winning streak and qualify for the postseason. In addition, the Jets will earn wins in the Wild Card and Divisional Rounds before losing in the AFC Championship Game, according to the coin.

Considering the 6-4 start that the Jets have had, it's not insane to suggest that the franchise could make the playoffs. Still, a run to the AFC Championship Game may be a tad surprising, seeing how the team's offense tallied just 103 yards of total offense on Sunday.

It would also mark the first time that the Jets reached the AFC title game since 2010, which is also the last time that the Jets reached the playoffs at all.