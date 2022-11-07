At 6-3, the New York Jets are one of the biggest surprises around the NFL. Their improbable season continued on Sunday with a 20-17 victory over the Buffalo Bills in an upset that not many could've predicted.

Well, one Twitter user actually did predict that the Jets would come away with the win.

This particular Twitter user posted in August that they flipped a coin in order to decide the winner of each of the Jets' games throughout the 2022 season, which includes playoff contests. Following Sunday's win, the coin now has correctly predicted each of the Jets' first nine games correctly.

The coin predicts that the Jets will follow up their Week 10 bye week with back-to-back losses to the New England Patriots and Chicago Bears. However, the coin forecasts that New York will then go on a five-game winning streak and qualify for the postseason. The Jets will then earn wins in the Wild Card and Divisional Rounds before losing in the AFC Championship Game.

Considering the strong start that the Jets have had, it's not insane to suggest that the franchise could make the playoffs. Still, a run to the AFC Championship Game may be a tad surprising. It would mark the first time that the Jets reached the AFC title game since 2010, which was also the last time that the Jets reached the playoffs at all.