Twitter users mistake local sports anchor Miles Garrett for Browns' Myles Garrett

During the final seconds of Thursday's game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers, Myles Garrett and Mason Rudolph got involved in a physical altercation that resulted in multiple suspensions and fines. Fans were very animated by Garrett's actions, mainly him ripping of Mason Rudolph's helmet and then hitting him with it, and they took their concerns to Twitter.

However, there was a small problem. Many were tweeting at Miles Garrett, a sports anchor at a television station in Mishawaka, Indiana -- not Cleveland Browns player Myles Garrett.

I’d like to formally apologize to @Rudolph2Mason for my actions last night. Inexcusable. And I’m glad I’ve been called out for it. pic.twitter.com/IxutQ38F7O — Miles Garrett WSBT (@MilesGarrettTV) November 15, 2019

Miles Garrett decided to have a little bit of fun with the angry fans. He jokingly issued a formal apology for his "actions" against Rudolph and called them "inexcusable."

The majority of the opinion regarding the real Browns' defensive end was that he tried to cause physical harm to Rudolph and should receive a lengthy suspension for his actions. After all, Garrett did swing Rudolph's helmet at him.

On Friday, the NFL handed down multiple suspensions and fines for players that were involved in the melee. Garrett was suspended indefinitely and will miss the remainder of the 2019 season and playoffs at minimum. In addition, Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey was suspended three games for punching and kicking Garrett while Browns defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi was suspended one game for shoving Rudolph to the ground.

The Pick Six Podcast fired up an emergency episode after news of the suspensions came down. Check it out below and be sure to subscribe on your favorite podcast platform:

Fans didn't seem to catch that they were tweeting at someone that was a television personality rather than a NFL defensive end. Regardless, Miles Garrett displayed a stellar sense of humor and made a very serious situation quite hilarious.