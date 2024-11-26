As the NFL season gets ready to hit Thanksgiving, all 14 playoff spots are still up for grabs, but that may not be the case at the end of Week 13.

A total of two AFC teams can clinch a playoff spot this week, and the first spot can be clinched as soon as Friday.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the playoff scenarios heading into Week 13 (via Joe Ferrira):

How Chiefs can clinch a playoff berth

If the 10-1 Chiefs want to be the first team to clinch a playoff spot, they need one of the following scenarios to happen:

Chiefs win over Raiders + Dolphins loss/tie to Packers Chiefs tie Raiders + Dolphins loss to Packers Chiefs win over Raiders + Broncos loss to Browns Chiefs win over Raiders + Chargers lose to Falcons + Broncos tie Browns

If the Dolphins lose to the Packers on Thursday night, then the Chiefs can become the first team to clinch a berth if they beat the Raiders on Black Friday.

If the Chiefs don't clinch a spot, that could open the door for Buffalo to grab the first playoff spot. The Bills are on the cusp of clinching the AFC East title, and it could happen as soon as Sunday if two things go their way this week.

How the Bills can clinch a playoff berth

The Bills only have one scenario for clinching a playoff berth this week:

1. Bills win over 49ers + Dolphins loss to Packers

If both of those things happen, the Bills would clinch the AFC East.

In that situation, Buffalo would become the first team since the 2009 Colts to clinch a division title with five weeks left in the season. That Colts team was led by Peyton Manning, who got Indianapolis all the way to the Super Bowl before losing to the New Orleans Saints.