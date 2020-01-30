Two Andy Reids: Super Bowl stage set for Chiefs coach with supporters all over the country

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Andy Reid you know is a quiet, humble, affable, almost jolly coach. With that Wilford Brimley-like mustache, he's easy to like, especially in Super Bowl times like these.

The Andy Reid you don't know isn't protected during the season by a podium with a member of the PR staff reminding media of those never-ending time constraints with a "Two more questions, guys."

There's a lot to like about both versions of the Kansas City Chiefs coach heading into Reid's second Super Bowl. So much so these two weeks have almost become a nationwide win-one-for-Andy pep rally.

He's that well-liked in NFL circles. He's not that well known to the public beyond that podium.

"There are really, like, two Andy Reids," said Ray Didinger, a decorated veteran Philadelphia writer and broadcaster who covered Reid for all of his 14 years in the city. "There is the public face of Andy Reid, which is largely viewed through the prism of press conferences, which is very walled off, distant … I got to see that other guy …

"It was really like two different guys."

Before we dig down on those two identities, the idea is here to determine why Reid is so liked, admired, even loved. The burning desire by many for him to win his first Super Bowl has become a dominant pregame storyline.

Sure, every Super Bowl coach has a legion of fans, supporters, players and family wanting him to reach the pinnacle of his profession. This one has a quiet army of advocates that stretches from the West Coast to Missouri to Green Bay to Philly to Kansas City.

It's Andy Reid's time. He deserves it because of, well, everything.

For Chad Lewis, it's a reply he got from Reid. Reid's sons Britt and Garrett had just been arrested on drug charges in the mid-2000s.

"I just sent a text to Andy," said Lewis, an Eagles tight end who played for Reid for seven seasons. "I told him, 'If there's anything I can do, let me know.'"

Reid showed the text to his wife Tammy. They were baffled. That's because while on vacation in Los Angeles they would not find out for another hour that their sons had been incarcerated.

"When he finally got the word, he said, 'Your text prepared my heart for the difficult news,'" Lewis said.

The news would become agonizing over the years. Both sons were sentenced to jail on the same day in 2007 regarding different incidents. Garrett had smashed into a car high on heroin. Britt reportedly pulled a gun on a driver. He was sentenced on gun and drug charges.

Five years later in 2012, Garrett died of what was termed an accidental heroin overdose while at Eagles camp with his dad. Britt is currently in his seventh year as a Chiefs assistant.

"I asked him the unbearable question," said Lewis, who interviewed Reid about his sons for his inspirational book Surround Yourself With Greatness. "'How much do you think you spent too much time at work?' That's not a typical question a player is going to ask a coach, even a beloved coach. It was a sensitive question. It was loaded."

Reid's answer, according to Lewis: "I thought a lot about that."

"It was quite a conversation," Lewis said. "The whole thing made me love him even more."

"Love" is a word you'll hear a lot about in any Reid conversation. He is a lug, so endearingly awkward he took his future wife on their first date to see -- wait for it -- "Apocalypse Now."

"I'm thinking, 'Could there be a worse first-date move than 'Apocalypse Now'?" Didinger said. "Isn't that a romantic first-date movie? Severed heads on stakes? Napalm in the morning?"

He is a workaholic, so dedicated Reid once drove a limousine to earn money on the side for a growing family.

"When I was in Philly, it was the first time I saw a coach stay the night at the office," Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy told reporters. "It was crazy."

With his sons in legal problems, Reid took a 39-day leave of absence from the Eagles to accompany them to a detox center.

"I've thought about it a lot through the years," Lewis said. "Andy's absolute love for his wife and his kids in the face of public scrutiny, in the face of real pain, and (he) chose to take a leave of absence to make his family the top priority."

Reid is so accomplished with 207 wins that only six other NFL coaches have won more games. With seven more wins, Reid would pass the immortal Paul Brown.

An ongoing Pro Football Hall of Fame debate rages this week. Does Reid need this Super Bowl to solidify his credentials for induction?

"If he wins Sunday, it's a slam dunk," Didinger said. "The entire body of work just demands it. You can't ignore that."

Reid is so prescient, Jim Donnan recalled this week a 30-year-old quote from his friend. The two were watching a Chiefs preseason practice in the late 1980s -- Donnan as Oklahoma's offensive coordinator, Reid as Missouri's O-line coach.

Turning to Donnan, Reid said, "Hey, one of these days one of us might be coach of the Kansas City Chiefs."

No wonder one of the first things Chiefs special teams coach Dave Toub said when he came off the field from the AFC Championship Game was, "I'm so happy for Andy."

We're talking about a man who has no problem projecting his success on others. When Bob Stull left Texas-El Paso for Missouri 32 years ago, he hired Reid out of San Francisco State.

"He'd go in at 4 in the morning and do what he needed to do in the office before the [morning] meeting, then go home and take the kids to school real quick," Stull said.

Mike Holmgren then enticed Reid to come to Green Bay in 1992 as a tight ends coach. Four years later. they won a Super Bowl together.

Lewis called Reid "the coach of second chances." He is the coach who drafted and kept now-superstar receiver Tyreek Hill despite well-publicized domestic abuse issues. Reid is also the coach who convinced Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie to sign the disgraced Michael Vick after the quarterback's dog-fighting issues. Vick's signing was a condition of his meeting with inner city children twice a month to speak about the evils of dog-fighting.

"Do you think if Jeffrey Lurie or Andy Reid went into the inner city, any of those kids were to listen to them?" Lewis said. "Not one. But the fact that Michael Vick, who had this second chance, he was 100 times more effective."

Reid seldom talks about his sons' drug issues. And maybe it's nobody's business.

"We never talked about it," Stull said. "We left that alone."

It all contributes to that surface knowledge of a man who gives us almost nothing more but that kindness and calm. And maybe that's enough.

Still, we clamor for more. Much has been made of Reid's Punt, Pass and Kick performance as a 12-year-old in 1970 on "Monday Night Football." Even at that age, Reid was so big PPK staff had to go to the Los Angeles Rams locker room to find a jersey that fit him.

"He used to be able to throw the ball 80 yards," Stull recalled of those Missouri days. "In Punt, Pass and Kick, he was 10 times bigger than the rest of the kids."

Stull added, "When he coaches, he can get after you, but he never demeans you. If he gets after you, you know you deserve it. But he's always on your side. And the players know it."

That's one way to explain why these Chiefs reflect Reid's drive. The offense may be the most productive in the NFL since the St. Louis Rams' Greatest Show on Turf at the turn of the century. The system -- with a triggerman at quarterback and breakaway receivers -- harkens back to Don Coryell's San Diego Chargers with Dan Fouts in the 1980s. The Chiefs are similarly fast, talented and flamboyant.

"Nobody in the NFL can guard any of us," Hill said.

He might be right. But similarly, not many people can measure up to the man pulling the strings of the offense, either. If 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan isn't the best offensive play caller in the league, it might be Reid.

"A football mind," Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said of his coach. "He's changed the game unbelievably."

It helps to have Patrick Mahomes. The 24-year-old budding superstar and the 61-year old coach have meshed perfectly. Mahomes' one-of-a-kind talent and Reid's play-calling have dug the Chiefs out of 24-point and 10-point deficits in their two playoff games. Since falling behind Houston 24-0 in the divisional game, Mahomes has thrown for 588 yards and eight touchdowns.

"There is almost a child-like emotion the way they play," Lewis said. "Now you see what he does with Mahomes. You see this grooming of a young quarterback on the sideline. How many times have you seen them on the sideline with a Surface Pro going over plays?"

Lots, and the image almost looks like a father and son. Take it a step further. One observer said of Reid this week, "You can't hate Santa Claus."

No you can't, even in a city that once booed Santa Claus. A poll conducted by the ABC Philadelphia affiliate found that 87 percent of respondents wanted Reid to win.

The rooting interests of two cities are complicated. This town is on fire celebrating its first Super Bowl in a half century. Philly may be another story. It's a different culture, different fans. It's the place where -- right or wrong -- Reid's reputation for clock management became a thing.

It's also the place where Reid led the Eagles to nine playoff berths and six division titles in those 14 seasons.

"All the people I've talked to are rooting for him," Didinger said. "I am for sure."

Philadelphia sports talk station WIP held an on-air Andy Reid Appreciation Day on Thursday.

"I think most people in Philly are happy for him," Lewis said. "When he left the facility he'd given his heart and soul. People in Philly love a fighter and he's a fighter."

"It's humbling," Reid said last week. "I appreciate all of that. [Supporters] know how I'm wired … They also know that I'm getting ready for the game."

The Andy Reid you don't know? Didinger had his moment a few years ago. Didinger was working for NFL Films arranging a roundtable of coaches for a piece called "Holmgren's Heroes."

The likes of Reid, Steve Mariucci, Jon Gruden, Marty Mornhinweg, Mike Sherman and Dick Jauron were there. All were former Holmgren assistants who became head coaches.

"He won't contribute anything," Didinger remembers saying of Reid. "We'll be lucky if he says 10 words."

Then, the actual shoot.

"Who's the best guy in the room? Andy. He just totally takes over the whole thing. He's telling funny stories. He's telling jokes. He's needling Holmgren. He's the straw that stirs the drink."

During the taping, Didinger wrote five words on a piece of paper for NFL Films president Steve Sabol: "I don't know this man."

"It actually bugged me," Didinger said. "Now I realize this whole press conference thing was calculated strategy to offer you nothing … His stock answer was, 'These reporters don't want a comedian up there.'

"The other Andy Reid definitely exists. That, to me, was the great reveal."

As the hours tick down to Sunday, the Andy Reid you don't know has meshed with the Andy Reid you know. Look close. You might catch a glimpse of Reid wearing his 1996 Super Bowl ring earned with the Packers.

"He's been wearing [it] all these years," Lewis said. "Including the Eagles, including the Chiefs. I know how much the Super Bowl means to him because he's willing to wear another team's … brand on his finger through all these stops, through all these years.

"You better believe it means a lot to Andy Reid."