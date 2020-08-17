Watch Now: NFL Rooting For Or Against College Football Happening? (Late Kick Cut) ( 3:42 )

The Philadelphia Eagles have been hit hard by injuries over the past two seasons and the bad luck carried over into the first week of training camp. On the first day of full-padded training camp practices, the Eagles were dealt a massive blow to the strongest unit on their defense. The Eagles announced Monday defensive tackle Javon Hargrave -- the team's biggest free agent acquisition this offseason -- was held out of the first practice with an upper-body injury and will be out multiple weeks. Defensive end Derek Barnett is also listed as "week-to-week" with a lower-body injury.

It's unclear how long both players will be out, but the amount of time both defensive linemen are projected to miss is significant.

The Eagles signed Hargrave to a three-year, $39 million deal this offseason to solidify the defensive line on the interior. Playing Hargrave in a one-gap scheme next to Fletcher Cox was expected to benefit both pass rushers in their quest of sacking the quarterback and disrupting the pocket. Hargrave got pressure on 14.2% of his pass rushes last season, third in the NFL behind Aaron Donald and Chris Jones (per PFF) -- and that was as a nose tackle in a 3-4 front.

Fortunately for the Eagles, they do have some significant depth at defensive tackle. Malik Jackson, who the Eagles signed to a three-year deal in the 2019 offseason, will slide into Hargrave's spot next to Cox and still provide that pressure up the middle.

On the positive side of things, Philadelphia's decision to re-sign Vinny Curry last week looks a lot better -- he will play a more significant role with Hargrave sidelined. Jackson was expected to get his share of snaps at defensive end, where he split time on the edge with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Denver Broncos as an extra pass rusher before signing with Philadelphia, but he will kick inside in Hargrave's absence. Now that Jackson is starting at defensive tackle, the Eagles won't be using him on the edge as much -- at least until Hargrave returns. Hassan Ridgeway will take over as the No. 3 defensive tackle, but the Eagles lack depth behind him. Philadelphia could sign a veteran if Hargrave misses a significant amount of time.

Curry fills that role as an extra defensive end, splitting time with Josh Sweat for snaps. Barnett's injury also played a major factor in the Curry signing, especially with the "week-to-week" designation. The regular season opener is less than four weeks away, so Barnett could be back in time for the Week 1 tilt with Washington, but he will have to acclimate himself into football shape. Barnett is the starter opposite of Brandon Graham at defensive end, meaning his injury opens up playing time for Curry and Sweat.

Curry is the favorite to start opposite Graham in place of Barnett, with Sweat taking over the No. 3 defensive end role he was supposed to slide into before the team re-signed Curry last week. Genard Avery and Shareef Miller will battle for snaps as the No. 4 defensive end.

Right guard Jason Peters and wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside are listed as "day-to-day" with lower-body injuries. Both players were also absent for the first full-padded practice.