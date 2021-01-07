Safety Ronnie Harrison and linebacker Montrel Meander are the latest Cleveland Browns players that have been placed on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list. Harrison and Meander join Pro Bowl left guard Joel Bitonio and receiver KhaDarel Hodge, who were placed on the COVID-19 list on Tuesday. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and two other Browns assistant coaches have also tested positive for the virus. Each person will not be taking part in Sunday night's wild-card playoff game against the Steelers.

On a positive note, fellow safety Andrew Sendejo has been activated from the COVID-19 list and will be available for Sunday's matchup.

With Stefanski not able to coach, special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will serve as the Browns' acting head coach. Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt will call plays in Stefanski's absence. The Browns have been holding virtual practices since Tuesday's positive test results.

The Browns have been hit hard by the virus in recent weeks. The team had to shut down its facility twice last week after several members of the organization tested positive. Prior to its Week 16 loss to the Jets, Cleveland placed Hodge and fellow receivers Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones and linebackers B.J. Goodson and Jacob Phillips on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

After falling to the Jets, the Browns managed to beat the Steelers in Week 17 despite Sendejo, cornerbacks Kevin Johnson and Denzel Ward, linebackers B.J. Goodson and Malcolm Smith, and tight end Harrison Bryant on the COVID-19 list.

The Browns are hoping to have Ward -- whose positive test is outside the mandatory 10-day window to return -- for Sunday's game. After a slow start, Steelers backup quarterback Mason Rudolph had success throwing against the Browns' depleted secondary. After Pittsburgh fell behind 24-9, Rudolph threw touchdown passes to Chase Claypool and JuJu Smith-Schuster while getting the Steelers to within two points of tying the game. Rudolph finished with 315 yards and two touchdown passes. The Steelers will have Ben Roethlisberger back under center for Sunday night's game.

Pittsburgh will also have tight end Eric Ebron back, who was activated from the team's COVID-19 list after missing the team's Week 17 loss to the Browns.