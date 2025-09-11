Matthew Stafford and Joe Flacco could be heading into the NFL record book together. The two quarterbacks will both have a chance to pull off a unique feat this weekend that has only been accomplished by 10 other quarterbacks in the history of the NFL.

If the Los Angeles Rams win in Tennessee on Sunday, the Titans will become the 31st different team Stafford has beaten. On Flacco's end, if the Browns win in Baltimore, the Ravens will become the 31st team Flacco has beaten.

There are only three active quarterbacks who have beaten 31 different teams -- Patrick Mahomes (hasn't beaten the Chiefs), Russell Wilson (hasn't beaten the Seahawks) and Aaron Rodgers (hasn't beaten the Packers) -- and both Stafford and Flacco could join them on Sunday.

Although they would both get into the record book, a win would probably mean more for Flacco, who will be facing his former team. The Ravens selected him with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft, and he ended up leading them to a Super Bowl win just four years later. However, he lost his starting job to Lamar Jackson in 2018, and Baltimore dumped him after that.

Despite the ugly ending in Baltimore, Flacco has no hard feelings against the Ravens.

"I'm fortunate to be where I am today and be in this position, but I have nothing but love for that city and for that organization," Flacco said Wednesday. "I was a small-school guy that they took a little bit of a chance on early on in the draft. I have so many good memories with those people and that city and that stadium. It's a very special place."

Flacco has been around one year longer than Stafford, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft.

Stafford has had some bizarre games against the Titans. During his time in Detroit, he only played them twice, losing by a combined four points, including a wild 44-41 overtime defeat in 2012. Since being traded to the Rams, Stafford has faced Tennessee just once and that came during his Super Bowl winning season of 2021. The Titans, who earned the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC that year, beat the Rams, 28-16.

The teams Stafford and Flacco haven't beaten yet

There are only four quarterbacks in NFL history who have beaten all 32 teams, but even if Flacco and Stafford both win on Sunday, they likely won't be joining that exclusive club this year. If the Browns pull off the upset over Baltimore, Flacco would just need to beat the Seahawks to hit 32, but Cleveland isn't scheduled to play Seattle this year, so the only way Flacco would get a chance to face them is if the Browns played the Seahawks in the Super Bowl.

On Stafford's end, if he beats the Titans this week, he'll still need to beat the Steelers if he wants to get a win over all 32 teams. The Rams don't play the Steelers, so Stafford won't be able to get to 32 unless he faces Pittsburgh in the Super Bowl.

Speaking of the Steelers, Rodgers will have a chance to become the fifth QB in NFL history to beat all 32 teams, but that won't happen until Week 8 when Pittsburgh hosts the Packers. Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Brett Favre and Drew Brees are the only four quarterbacks who have beaten all 32 teams.

As for Flacco, he could join quite a few lists this year. If the Browns lose to the Lions in Week 4, Flacco would become the third QB in NFL history, along with Derek Carr and Russell Wilson, to lose to 31 different teams. If the Browns beat the Ravens AND lose to the Lions, Flacco would become the second quarterback in NFL history to beat 31 different teams and lose to 31 different teams. Currently, the only QB who has pulled that off is Wilson.