No team is 100% healthy at this point in the season, but the Steelers are as healthy as they've been in months entering Sunday night's wild-card game against the visiting Browns. Linebacker Robert Spillane and guard Matt Feiler practiced on Wednesday. While both players are still on injured reserve, they could be activated prior to Sunday's game.

Spillane started in seven games this season before he was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury. In 12 regular season games, Spillane racked up 45 tackles, two sacks, four passes defensed and a fumble recovery. His 33-yard pick-six helped the Steelers defeat the Ravens back in Week 8. Spillane was inserted into the starting lineup after Devin Bush sustained a season-ending knee injury during Pittsburgh's Week 6 win over Cleveland.

Feiler was placed on injured reserve after sustaining a shoulder injury during the Steelers' Week 14 loss to the Bills. A starter since 2018, Feiler has been replaced by Kevin Dotson, a 2020 fourth-round pick who was the first player selected in this past year's draft who was not invited to the NFL combine. Dotson has played well despite dealing with a knee injury and also testing positive for COVID-19 earlier in the year.

"I feel like I belong now," Dotson recently told Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. "In the games that I've played, I feel like I'm on the level. Before I got drafted, I had the mindset of I didn't know how the NFL was going to be. Once I got my first snaps in an NFL game, it solidified it in my mind. Now, I have that confidence."

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin discussed what the return of Spillane and Feiler means for his team as far as his 53-man roster is concerned.

"The inclusion or the potential inclusion of those guys is exciting," Tomlin said, "but it also creates some challenges from a decision-making standpoint, because we feel like we have some options. The guys who played in place of some of those guys have done good work for us. That's a good problem to have as we prepare this week."

While Spillane and Feiler returned to practice, defensive lineman Tyson Alualu (ankle) and linebacker Vince Williams (quad) did not practice on Wednesday. Cornerback Steven Nelson (knee) and Chris Boswell (groin) were limited participants. Safety Terrell Edmunds (shoulder) was a full participant after he was held out of Pittsburgh's Week 17 loss to Cleveland. The Steelers will likely be without cornerback Joe Haden and tight end Eric Ebron for Sunday night's game. Both players are still on the COVID-19 list.

For a second consecutive day, the Browns held virtual meetings after guard Joel Bitonio, receiver KhaDarel Hodge, head coach Kevin Stefanski and two other members of Cleveland's staff tested positive for COVID-19. Special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will serve as the Browns' acting head coach. Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt will call plays in Stefanski's absence, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The Steelers are a six-point favorite, according to William Hill Sportsbook, with the over/under set at 47.5 points. Pittsburgh is looking for its first playoff win since 2016, while the Browns are in pursuit of their first postseason win since 1994.