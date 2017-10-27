Two-time Pro Bowler Marcell Dareus goes from Bills to Jaguars in surprising trade

One of the NFL's best defenses just got better. The Jaguars have pulled off a trade with the Bills that will send defensive tackle Marcell Dareus from Buffalo to Jacksonville.

The move comes just four days before the NFL's Oct. 31 trade deadline.

The fact that the Bills got rid of Dareus isn't a complete surprise, as the team had been looking to dump him for several weeks. CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora reported on Sunday that Dareus had been on the trading block in Buffalo since the preseason.

The big thing that was standing in the way between the Bills and a potential trade was Dareus' monstrous contract. The two-time Pro Bowler is in the third season of a six-year, $96.6 million extension that he signed before the 2015 season, meaning a team would need a lot of salary cap room to take on his deal.

If Dareus didn't renegotiate his contract before the trade went down, it means the Jaguars will owe him the rest of his $5.7 million base salary in 2017 along with a $9.9 million base salary in 2018. At that point, Dareus' contract becomes more team friendly and the Jags could choose to keep or cut him after the 2018 season with a minimal hit to the cap.

In return for Dareus, the Jaguars are sending a 2018 sixth-round pick to Buffalo that reportedly could become a fifth-round pick based on how Dareus performs with the Jaguars.

The Jaguars already have one of the best defensive units in the NFL and now they'll be adding a defensive lineman who's coming off his best game of the season. In the Bills' win over the Buccaneers on Sunday, Dareus racked up three tackles and wreaked havoc on Tampa's offensive line.

in Jacksonville, Dareus will join one of the most vicious defensive lines in the league. The Jaguars already have Calais Campbell -- who leads the NFL with 10 sacks -- and Yannick Ngakoue, who's racked up 6.5 sacks of his own this year.

As a team, the Jaguars have recorded an NFL-high 33 sacks on the season, which is a ridiculously high number when you consider that no other team in the NFL even has 25. Despite the Jags' success at getting to the quarterback, they have struggled to stop the run, which is probably why they made the trade.

For all the praise of Jags defense, and it's vastly improved, their Run defense stinks and allow brutal 5.67/rush on 1st down. Hence Dareus — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) October 27, 2017

As for Dareus, the change of scenery will probably do him good. After being taken with the third overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, Dareus had three strong seasons in Buffalo before things started to get ugly. Over the past four years, he's served two suspensions -- one game in 2015 and four games in 2016 -- and has been arrested once.

Dareus' latest transgression came in August when the Bills sent him home after he broke a team rule before Buffalo's third preseason game against the Ravens.

The trade to Jacksonville will reunite Dareus with Jaguars coach Doug Marrone, who served as Dareus' head coach for two seasons in Buffalo (2013-14).