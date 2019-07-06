Two-time Super Bowl champion and Man of the Year Chris Long couldn't be happier with retirement

The 2018 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Chris Long is approaching his first season away from the NFL since announcing his retirement, and he couldn't be more content with his decision.

The former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker went to Twitter to express how happy he was to not be reporting to training camp this summer.

When you ask a buddy what’s up and he says “camp in three weeks how bout you?” and I can’t even speak because I’m so overcome with happiness and the opposite of FOMO. pic.twitter.com/S9gi6D0Qvr — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) July 6, 2019

The linebacker compared not having to go to camp to a warm blanket and rolling around the grass with 15 puppies, among other things.

Realizing u won’t go have to go to camp is like a warm blanket out of the dryer. It’s like sinking into a giant hammock. Like the best Friday 1st beer you ever had. Like rolling around in the grass w 15 puppies. It’s like when they cancel school on the forecast the night before. — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) July 6, 2019

Fans and former players chimed in with their analogies of what it feels like when you realize you don't have to play football in the July heat.

It’s one of the greatest feelings ever-it’s like knowing one of your buddies is about to get cussed out by his wife for being a dummy-and you just bought your wife a Chanel bag. Life’s good — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) July 6, 2019

Like pumping gas and stopping on the perfect dollar amount. — Mr. Herremans (@toddherremans) July 6, 2019

...the smell of bacon 🥓 waking you up in the morning. — Rich Ohrnberger (@ohrnberger) July 6, 2019

When everybody’s going to camp and you’re going wherever tf you want.... pic.twitter.com/dTkO8IZyNN — Donté Stallworth (@DonteStallworth) July 6, 2019

Many responded to the two-time Super Bowl champion to tell him it won't be long (no pun intended) until he misses being on the field every Sunday.

I’m over her I’m over her I’m over her I’m over her I’m over her. pic.twitter.com/EUdJeNcr0Y — Team T8 (@team_t8) July 6, 2019

you’ll miss it one day soon & no more 2 a days?!!!! 🙄

Go back bro, the real world is a scam! 👊🏿💀⚔️🏴‍☠️🇺🇸 — KT (@KyleTurley) July 6, 2019

The recent retiree sarcastically clapped back at some fans who tried to tell him he would miss it, negating any theories that Long will come out of retirement.

Was that hard for you when you retired from the NFL https://t.co/AQ3bNcYE4U — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) July 6, 2019

Long hung up his cleats and announced his retirement on May 18. During his 11-season career, he played with the St. Louis Rams, Patriots and Eagles, winning a championship with New England and Philadelphia.