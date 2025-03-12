The NFL has reached Day 3 of the legal negotiating period and is on the doorstep of the new league year. Despite having the ability to agree to terms with a new team, it's largely been crickets from Aaron Rodgers. The former New York Jets signal-caller is reportedly mulling his next stop in the NFL, with the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants as the two most notable destinations.

As he continues to toss around the idea of which team he'd like to play for in 2025, former two-time Super Bowl champion and current CBS Sports HQ NFL analyst Bryant McFadden is making the case for his former team in the Steelers. And the New York Giants took some shrapnel in the process.

"Even when both organizations have been, you know, below average, to say the least, Pittsburgh has still been a winner, right?" McFadden told "Maggic and Perloff" on SiriusXM 375. "And if you look at the roster, Pittsburgh has a better roster. So, worst-case scenario when you talk about playing for Pittsburgh, you're going to win nine ball games. Worst-case scenario.

"The New York Giants, worst-case scenario, you might win two or three. Do you really want to go out on that type of note, not being a part of a playoff-caliber team, not being a part of a team that's relevant? Because if you go to New York, it's safe to say you won't be relevant as a team because you won't be good and if you're not good you have no playoff aspirations at all."

While those words from McFadden may sting Giants fans, it's an accurate take when looking at each team's prior history. For the Steelers, they've reached the playoffs in four of the last five seasons, and the one year they did not (2022) they went 9-8. Over that same stretch, New York is the exact opposite, making the playoffs just once. They're also coming off a 3-14 season in 2024.

So, if Rodgers is looking at which team gives him the highest ceiling -- or as McFadden illustrates the highest floor -- the Steelers are a clear choice. That said, free agent decisions are complex and sometimes stretch beyond what appears to be obvious, so it will be interesting to see where the four-time NFL MVP ultimately ends up.