After sitting out the 2024 season, Jason Pierre-Paul has decided he's not quite ready to retire. The two-time Super Bowl winner has been staying in shape, and he's hoping to sign with a team for the upcoming season.

During a recent interview with TMZ, the three-time Pro Bowler said he's "ready to go."

"Anybody that gives me the opportunity, I'm ready to go and I'm ready to rock right now," Pierre-Paul said.

Pierre-Paul might be ready to play, but there's no guarantee any team will give him a chance. If Pierre-Paul has two things working against him, it's the fact that he's 36 years old and the fact that he's only played in three games since the end of the 2022 season. Although Pierre-Paul did play in 2023, he played for two teams (New Orleans and Miami), and the Dolphins ended up waiving him before the end of the season.

That being said, Pierre-Paul could make sense for a team looking to add a defensive veteran who has some serious playoff experience that includes two Lombardi Trophies. Pierre-Paul's first Super Bowl win came with the New York Giants in 2011 and then he followed that up nine years later in Tampa Bay with a Super Bowl win in 2020. JPP was voted to the Pro Bowl in both 2011 and 2012, then followed that up by once again making it in 2020 when he was 31 years old.

For nearly a decade, Pierre-Paul was one of the best pass-rushers in the NFL. From 2011 to 2020, he averaged 8.5 sacks per season, but from 2021 to 2023, he totaled just 5.5 sacks in 29 games.

After a year away from the NFL, Pierre-Paul seems to be refreshed, so he could make sense for a team looking to add some defensive depth. It will be interesting to see if any team gives him a shot.