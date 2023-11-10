After sitting out the first two months of the NFL season, it looks like Jason Pierre-Paul is now looking to make a return to the field. The two-time Super Bowl winner made it clear this week that he wants to play this year and he wants to play for a contender.

During an interview with CBS Sports HQ Senior NFL Insider Josina Anderson, the three-time Pro Bowler said that he still has enough gas left in the tank to help a contending team.

"I been training my ass off, even though I'm not on a team," JPP said. "I been looking at a lot of football lately, and I feel like I can still make a contender shift now. There are plenty of teams that still need a pass rush. So I'm just waiting for that call."

Pierre-Paul is definitely right about the fact that you can never have enough pass rushers in the NFL, which is why there's definitely a chance that he could get signed. Last season, Pierre-Paul waited until mid-September before signing a one-year deal with the Ravens. It wouldn't be crazy to see him make a return to Baltimore, but if that doesn't work out, the Jaguars could be another possibility.

The Jags tried to add some pass-rushing help at the trade deadline, but they weren't able to get a deal done. Jacksonville has just 16 sacks this season, which is the third-lowest total in the NFL. The Bills could also make some sense considering how many injuries they've been dealing with this season on the defensive side of the ball.

In 14 games last season with the Ravens, JPP actually played reasonably well with 26 tackles, three sacks and five passes defended.

"If you go back and watch the film with the Ravens, you can see I played very physical," Pierre-Paul told Anderson. "Even in that first game, I did tremendously good. Film don't lie. Whatever team I end up on is going to get the best of me. I'll be all out; I don't need a whole season. There are teams I want to be on. I'm looking for my third push to another Super Bowl ring. People love winners."

No matter where he signs, the NFL veteran will certainly be bringing a winning pedigree with him. The 2010 first-round pick has already won two Super Bowl rings in his career (2011 Giants, 2020 Buccaneers) and he's now looking to add one more before he retires. The 34-year-old has racked up 94.5 sacks over 13 NFL seasons with three different teams.

Pierre-Paul now joins Ndamukong Suh on the list of former Super Bowl winners who are hoping to sign with a contending team at some point in the very near future.