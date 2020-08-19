Yet another disturbing development centered around former Washington Football Team running back Derrius Guice has surfaced, as a recent report from USA TODAY alleges that the former LSU running back raped two women during his time in college. The report also alleges that the women's claims were shared at the time with multiple people at the school, including two coaches and an athletics administrator, yet the school did not appear to have investigated the claims.

Both women told USA TODAY that Guice assaulted them in their apartments after nights of heavy drinking. School officials at the time reportedly didn't believe the women and provided questionable explanations as to why their alleged assaults wouldn't be investigated. The women said no one from the university interviewed them or potential witnesses about the allegations even though they shared their allegations with multiple people.

In a statement, Guice's attorney Peter Greenspun denied all of the allegations and questioned the timing of the story's release.

"At no time were allegations of physical or sexual assault brought against Derrius during his years as a student athlete at LSU," Greenspun said. "To bring up such assertions only after the Virginia charges were initiated certainly calls into question the credibility, nature and timing of what is being alleged years later.

"Such speculation and innuendo should not be the basis for Derrius to be required to make any comment at all," Greenspun added. "But he wants to be absolutely clear. The allegations in this story are just that and have no basis in fact."

Washington released Guice earlier this month after he was arrested on domestic violence-related charges, including felony strangulation. The former second-round pick is also facing counts of assault and battery, as well as one count of destruction of property. Guice, who holds LSU's single-game rushing record and is currently No. 5 on the Tigers' career rushing list, was expected to be a first-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, but reportedly fell down draft boards due to character concerns.

Guice struggled to stay on the field during his two seasons in Washington, and played in just five games due to a torn ACL and a torn meniscus. The 23-year-old is scheduled to be arraigned on the domestic violence charges later this month.