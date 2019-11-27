Two young brothers at Saints game go viral after creating special bond with fellow fan
The three now have a bond that will carry over into future Saints games
On Sunday, two young New Orleans Saints fans created a bond with another fan that lasted long past the home team's 34-31 victory. Jairen Fisher, 8, and his brother Terrion Shaffer, 14, were dropped off at the game by their father after the younger one asked for tickets to see a game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
The two were seated next to fellow Saints fan Danielle Trahan, who connected with the kids during the excitement of the game.
The next day, wishing she had a way to contact who she called the "most polite, well-mannered kids," she took to social media and asked for help identifying them on Facebook.
"Today I just can't stop thinking about them and wish I would've gotten their number so I could send them this picture. I'm sure this is a long shot," she wrote, along with a photo she took with them. "The oldest (who smiled ear to ear the whole game) told me 'WOW it looks so much different than on TV,' I must say his dad is doing an amazing job raising this young man."
It may have been a Hail Mary, but it worked. Within five hours posting on Facebook, she was able to contact the boys' father, who had bowed out of the game so both his sons could experience their first NFL game together.
"It made my night!" Trahan said after finding the father online.
When the eight-year-old asked his grandmother Yolanda Fisher for tickets to "the game," she assumed he meant LSU, according to WAFB. When he corrected her saying he wanted to see the Saints play in person, she noted that the tickets were expensive but she would see what she could do.
She came through with the tickets and clearly picked great seats, as soon they'd befriend the person next to them.
The three new friends were reunited in Baton Rouge on Tuesday much to the surprise of Trahan.
"I never thought in a million years I'd get to see them so soon, but it's very exciting and I'm very happy," she told WAFB.
Trahan recalled the moment the game-winning field goal from Wil Lutz went through and said, "When that field goal went through, I spun around [Terrion] picked [Jairen] up on his shoulder and I grabbed my phone to take the picture, and I thought it was pretty amazing."
Jarien also went back to that play, getting emotional talking about it. Terrion said Trahan is "very special to us now, because of everything and how nice she was from the start from when we first met her."
"I can't wait to share another game with them!" she said, adding that she will try and get them tickets for the Saints' next home game.
