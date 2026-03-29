As the 2026 NFL Draft draws near, sportsbooks will continue to release more and more props. There are plenty of different ways to bet the NFL Draft over at DraftKings Sportsbook. You can bet on a player to be selected with a specific pick, gamble on how many players at a certain position will go on opening night, or even bet on which team will select a notable name, such as Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love or Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson.

Simpson in particular has become one of the most interesting players in this draft class. He's considered the consensus No. 2 quarterback behind Indiana's Fernando Mendoza, but previously wasn't viewed as a lock to go in the first round. That narrative appears to be changing.

Former quarterback Dan Orlovsky set the NFL world ablaze last week when he claimed that Simpson is a better NFL prospect than Mendoza. ESPN's Mike Tannenbaum also claims that multiple NFL teams view Simpson better than the reigning Heisman Trophy winner. It's hard to believe ESPN's Matt Miller couldn't find a single team at the Senior Bowl that would give Simpson a Round 1 grade just last month.

There are a couple of big differences between Mendoza and Simpson. One solidified himself as a college football legend last season with an undefeated campaign that came with a national championship, while the other is a one-year starter. Mendoza is also four inches taller than Simpson, and at least 25 pounds heavier. Still, there are reasons to be optimistic about the signal-caller from Tuscaloosa.

Simpson is the son of a coach in UT Martin's Jason Simpson, and was named Second Team All-SEC in 2025 after throwing for 3,567 yards, 28 touchdowns and five interceptions. Alabama went 11-4, made the SEC Championship game, and registered a win over Oklahoma in the first round of the College Football Playoff before being eliminated by Indiana in the Rose Bowl.

Simpson is accurate with the football, can attack zone coverages and is more athletic than he's given credit for. So where will he go in the 2026 NFL Draft, and which teams are the favorites to land him? Below, we will break down the 10 favorites to select Simpson, via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Which team will Ty Simpson be drafted by?

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals hold the No. 3 overall pick, and should add a quarterback at some point in the draft. The general consensus is that Arizona will not take a quarterback at No. 3, but it could take Simpson at No. 34 overall -- or do what the New York Giants did last year and trade back up into the first round to steal a quarterback.

With Kyler Murray now in Minnesota, the Cardinals' quarterback room is headlined by Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew as the Mike LaFleur era begins. That's not exactly a great place to be in, which is why Arizona is +125 to draft Simpson.

New York Jets

The Jets are in a similar yet different situation than the Cardinals. New York holds the No. 2 overall pick in the draft and is not expected to utilize that selection on a signal-caller, but could use its No. 33 overall pick on one. Where the Jets are different is that they are swimming in draft capital, with four total selections in the first 44 picks, and they also have a more stable quarterback situation, as they traded for quarterback Geno Smith this offseason.

Coach Aaron Glenn told reporters on Sunday that there's "no doubt" Smith will be New York's starter in 2026, but the veteran is 35 going on 36, and under contract for just one season. It's understood why the Jets are a favorite to select the second quarterback in the draft.

Los Angeles Rams

It's surprising that sportsbooks have the Rams as the third favorite to draft Simpson. This is a team that does not have a need at quarterback, as reigning NFL MVP Matthew Stafford is still chucking the ball at an elite level, and it's clear that Los Angeles is all-in for a Super Bowl this year after trading one of its first-round picks to the Kansas City Chiefs for cornerback Trent McDuffie. It doesn't exactly scream "all-in for a Lombardi" to use a first-round pick on a developmental quarterback, but you do have to wonder what the plan is for the Rams after Stafford retires. There are a couple of other quarterback-needy teams around the NFL that could use Simpson, so it's surprising the Rams are listed No. 3 at +425.

Cleveland Browns

The Browns have an interesting quarterback depth chart which includes Deshaun Watson, Dillon Gabriel and Pro Bowler Shedeur Sanders, but it wouldn't surprise anyone if Cleveland added another quarterback in the draft. What's important to note here is that Simpson has a relationship with new Browns coach Todd Monken.

"I know he loves ball," Simpson said of Monken, via the Browns' official website. "I know he loves football, and I know that's what I love as well. Super smart guy. I remember him coming to my school (while he was) at Georgia. Him and my dad actually have a great relationship because he coached at Southern Miss for a little bit, and his pedigree with all the NFL teams that he's been with, and what he did with Lamar (Jackson) and at Georgia, it's just super real. So, a lot of respect for him and the Browns organization. I think they've made a great hire."

Cleveland holds three total picks in the top 39. It's possible the Browns scoop Simpson.

Pittsburgh Steelers

What happens if Aaron Rodgers does end up retiring? That leaves the Steelers in a tough spot. They could opt to go the veteran route again with Kirk Cousins, or trade for a younger player like Anthony Richardson or Will Levis. Drafting Simpson could also be an option. The Steelers hold just two picks in the first rounds, but their first selection comes at No. 21 overall -- which is around where Simpson could potentially go. Currently, DraftKings has Simpson's Over/Under draft position set at 24.5, with heavy juice on the Over (-220).