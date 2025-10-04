Tyjae Spears will get a chance to help the Titans get their first win of the year this Sunday against the Cardinals. Spears, who spent the first four games of the season on injured reserve, is added to the team's 53-man roster ahead of Sunday's game.

The veteran running back started the season on injured reserve after suffering an ankle injury during the preseason. This past week, Spears participated in each practice for the first time since August. The Titans opened up his 21-day window on Wednesday.

Spears' return should help improve a Titans offense that is 28th in rushing, 29th in rushing touchdowns scored and 22nd in yards-per-carry average. Tennessee reached 100 rushing yards as a team just once during its first four games.

Spears will likely be asked to complement Tony Pollard, whose 261 yards through four games is nearly 200 yards more than the Titans' second-leading rusher, rookie quarterback Cam Ward. The team's third leader rusher, backup running back Julius Chestnut, has just 28 yards on five carries.

Speaking of Ward, Spears should also help the Titans' passing attack. As a rookie, Spears caught 52 passes for 385 yards and a touchdown. In 12 games last season, he caught 30 of 35 targets for 224 yards and a score in 2024.

Tennessee hopes to get its first win of the season after a Cardinals team that started 2-0 but has lost two straight games. Arizona's defense has been solid so far, as it is sixth in the NFL in scoring and ninth in rushing yards allowed.