Denver Broncos running back Tyler Badie, who left Sunday's win over the New York Jets after needing medical assistance on the sideline, suffered a back injury, according to NFL Media. Badie has full movement of his arms and legs and is back in Denver with the team, but the injury could land him on injured reserve, per Ian Rapoport, and there is a chance he can be back at some point this season.

Overall, this is a positive update to what was a scary situation that unfolded on the sideline in Week 4 that ultimately saw Badie leave the game on a backboard and carted off the field. In the first quarter, Broncos quarterback Bo Nix completed a pass to Badie in the right flat, who fumbled away possession when he was hit by linebacker Quincy Williams. Badie took a tough shot to his back, which caused the fumble.

While Badie eventually got up and went back to the sideline as the Jets offense took the field, he soon after went down. Badie was placed on a stretcher, and taken off the field on a cart. The Broncos officially listed him as questionable to return with a back injury.

Badie, who attended the University of Missouri, was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He was claimed off the Ravens practice squad by the Broncos later that year, and has been with the franchise ever since. Just last week in the 26-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Badie rushed for a career-high 70 yards on nine attempts.