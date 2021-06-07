With praise comes expectation, and Tyler Biadasz wouldn't have it any other way. After all, he's the very same guy who openly admitted to modeling his football career after Dallas Cowboys legend Travis Frederick -- including both having made their way to the NFL by way of illustrious careers at the University of Wisconsin. Frederick opted to retire just over one year ago due to his continued battle with Guillian-Barre syndrome, after having fought to successfully return to the league following his initial diagnosis that cost him the entire 2018 season, going on to land his fifth career Pro Bowl nod in 2019 despite of his condition.

Perennially one of the best centers in all of football and a stellar human being to boot -- see his "Blocking Hunger Foundation" for additional evidence of the latter -- the loss of Frederick left a gargantuan void in the middle of the Cowboys offensive line, and they struck a deal with the Philadelphia Eagles (it appears that's becoming a draft day thing) to move up and take Biadasz in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft with the hopes of filling it.

The former Rimington Trophy winner was initially relegated to backup duty behind then backup-turned-starter Joe Looney, but garnered four starts as a rookie due to injury at the position, while also battling one of his own that cost him four games. With free agency, the draft and OTAs all in the rear view mirror, Biadasz walks into mandatory minicamp as the starting center (Joe Looney remains a free agent) on a reloaded offensive line that again features a healthy Tyron Smith, Zack Martin and La'el Collins -- the latter making it clear Biadasz has the chops to carry Frederick's torch.

"He's just figured out everything that he needs to know being the center of the offensive line -- making the calls," Collins told media as OTAs wrapped in Frisco, Texas. "He's speaking with more confidence. He's asking the questions that you want a center to ask against certain different things, adjustments, and everything like that, what to do. And, so, it's funny, man.

"He reminds me a lot of Trav [Frederick]. He's got a lot of Travis in him. He's great to see because we all know how great Travis was.''

Needless to say, that's high praise. There is other young talent who've been coming along nicely as well, e.g., Isaac Alarcon, Connor McGovern and starting left guard Connor Williams -- Williams also drew praise from Collins as someone who "doesn't get rattled" -- but when it comes to who's expected to line up with the first team and help to keep Dak Prescott clean while opening up lanes for Ezekiel Elliott, it's Biadasz being tasked with channeling his inner Frederick.

"... I think he's the youngest [O-line starter], but he's very impressive," Collins added. "He's a great athlete. He's a great teammate, and he always wants to learn. So, I think all of us together -- we're going to be a very special unit."

The 6-foot-4, 310-pound behemoth is as much of a high-IQ bully as Frederick was when he entered the league. Considering he models his game after the previous Wisconsin legend, it makes sense there'd be similarities.

"I tried molding my game after him," Biadasz said of Frederick last offseason. "One of the greats -- an animal. Our body types are similar. ... I'm looking forward to continuing what he did at Dallas.

"... I'm coming in just being the best version of me. I have really high goals and starting is one of them. I'm looking to contribute any way I can for the Dallas Cowboys organization."

He'll truly get a chance to do just that in 2021, and it's sounding more and more like he's ready to be "the guy." Given who held that title previously at the position, Biadasz isn't shying away from the challenge, but instead embracing it in a story that went from him simply modeling himself after Frederick prior to 2020, to now working on doing it in the spot Frederick once stood.