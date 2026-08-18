When the Commanders unexpectedly released Tyler Biadasz in February, the Chargers were all over it. A former Pro Bowler and long-time solid starter, still only 28 years old, is available? Los Angeles knew it had to fix its dismal offensive line from 2025, and because he had been released after the season, Biadasz could sign anywhere, anytime. The Chargers nabbed him on a three-year, $30 million deal before free agency even opened, filling a major hole on their roster.

At least they thought they had.

Tuesday, Biadasz suffered a left leg injury in joint practice with the 49ers when San Francisco defensive lineman Sebastian Valdez fell on Biadasz's left knee. Biadasz had to be carted off and could not put any weight on the leg, per ESPN's Kris Rhim and The Athletic's Daniel Popper.

"I don't know exactly what happened but hoping for the best for him," quarterback Justin Herbert said.

Wide receiver Quentin Johnston also left practice with what appeared to be a lower-body injury after trying to come down with a contested catch.

The Chargers do have some insurance for Biadasz in the form of second-round pick Jake Slaughter, but this is a difficult development for a Los Angeles team looking to make a leap with highly coveted offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel calling plays. McDaniel's offense features a ton of pre-snap motion, making synergy between the quarterback and the center crucial. His wide zone running scheme requires linemen to cover a lot of ground in sync, too. To put that all on a rookie's shoulders is asking a lot.

Offensive line a focus this offseason

Biadasz was part of a significant focus on the offensive line this offseason. Left tackle Rashawn Slater missed all of last year with a knee injury suffered days after he became the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history, and right tackle Joe Alt missed most of it with a high ankle sprain. It wasn't any prettier on the interior, either, and the Chargers cycled through combination after combination up front, all of which struggled.

Chargers OL who played at least 500 snaps in 2025 PFF position rank OT Jamaree Salyer T-55th out of 70 OT Trey Pipkins 67th out of 70 OT Bobby Hart 68th out of 70 OT Austin Deculus 70th out of 70 OG Zion Johnson 47th out of 66 OG Trevor Penning 56th out of 66 OG Mekhi Becton 65th out of 66 C Bradley Bozeman 34th out of 34

Justin Herbert faced quick pressure (within 2.5 seconds) on 177 dropbacks. No one else faced more than 150.

As a result, Salyer, Hart, Deculus, Johnson, Becton and Bozeman are no longer on the roster. The Chargers invested in veterans -- Biadasz, Kayode Awosika and Cole Strange -- and rookies -- Slaughter, Travis Burke (fourth round), Logan Taylor (sixth round) and Alex Harkey (sixth round) -- alike.

The returns of Slater and Alt will provide a night-and-day difference, but Awosika, Strange and whoever emerges at center must prove they hold up their end of the bargain as well. That the group has already taken a hit -- an all-too-familiar headline for a team and a position group that just can't shake the injury bug -- is a tough turn of events for all involved in the overhauled offense.