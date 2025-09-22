The Dallas Cowboys will be without rookie guard Tyler Booker for 4-6 weeks after he suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday's loss to the Chicago Bears, according to multiple reports. Booker, who played every snap against Chicago, will miss significant time, increasing the growing strain on Dallas' offensive line.

The Cowboys were already without starting center Cooper Beebe, who was placed on injured reserve last week after sustaining a high ankle sprain in the overtime win over the New York Giants in Week 2. Backup Brock Hoffman took over at center, and with Booker now out, T.J. Bass is expected to start at guard alongside Hoffman. The Cowboys will rely on their depth to maintain stability for quarterback Dak Prescott.

Dallas' injury woes extend beyond the line. Star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is also unlikely to play in Week 4 against the Green Bay Packers after suffering a high ankle sprain against Chicago. While Lamb's injury initially appeared minor, his availability will depend on how he responds over the next 10-14 days, according to ESPN.

Both Booker and Lamb could potentially land on injured reserve, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told CBS Sports' Garrett Podell.

Booker, the No. 12 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, had made an immediate impact in Dallas prior to the injury. A standout at Alabama, Booker started 12 games in 2023 and allowed just two sacks while earning first team All-SEC honors. He was named a first-team All-American in 2024 after consecutive first-team All-SEC selections.

The Cowboys now face a crucial stretch without key offensive contributors, testing the team's depth and cohesion as they prepare for the Packers and All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons, who Dallas traded away before the 2025 season.