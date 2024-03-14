The Pittsburgh Steelers may not have to look too far to find Diontae Johnson's replacement. There is mutual interest between the Steelers and free agent receiver Tyler Boyd, a Pittsburgh native who starred collegiality at the University of Pittsburgh, according to The Athletic.

Boyd, who enjoyed a highly successful eight-year run with the Cincinnati Bengals, recently spoke about the possibility of joining the Steelers.

"You never know," Boyd told Pittsburgh Sports Now. "I love Coach [Mike] Tomlin. He's probably one of the realest dudes in the sport's business. Obviously, I played at Pitt, and I had a lot of run-ins with him and talked to him just about football. His personality is more like a father figure. It's a great connection, but who knows? Even if I don't go after this year, I could do a one-year deal at the end of my career and maybe finish up, but who knows."

For the most part, Boyd signing with Pittsburgh makes sense. The Steelers are in the market for a new slot receiver after parting ways with Allen Robinson II and trading Johnson to the Carolina Panthers.

A former No. 1 receiver in Cincinnati, Boyd posted consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons in 2018 and 2019. He accepted a smaller role in in 2020 when the Bengals drafted Tee Higgins in the second round, and then drafted Ja'Marr Chase a year later with the fifth overall pick.

Instead of complaining, Boyd embraced his new role, which in turn helped the Bengals go from one of the league's worst teams to one of the best seemingly overnight. In 2021, he caught 67 passes for 828 yards and five touchdowns during the regular season while helping the Bengals reach the Super Bowl. Over the past two seasons, he caught a combined 125 passes for 1,429 yards and seven touchdowns.

If he signs with Pittsburgh, Boyd will now join an offense that includes three-time 1,000-yard running back Najee Harris, fellow running back Jaylen Warren, wideout George Pickens and tight end Pat Freiermuth. The offense will be run by either Kenny Pickett or Russell Wilson, who was acquired by Pittsburgh after he was released by the Broncos.