It's no secret the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals have a budding rivalry. The Chiefs and Bengals have played four times over the past two years -- including in each of the last two AFC title games. Cincy is 3-1 in those four matchups, with the lone loss coming in this year's AFC Championship game.

While the Chiefs are currently on top of the NFL world thanks to their Super Bowl LVII victory, the Bengals got some offseason revenge on Patrick Mahomes and Co., when they stole their star left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. in free agency. The four-time Pro Bowler signed a four-year, $64.09 million deal to protect Joe Burrow, and may be one of the most important additions of the entire offseason. Stealing a former rival is pretty big, and Bengals wideout Tyler Boyd wants the Chiefs to know they took an "L."

"I mean I loved it," Boyd said of the addition of Brown, via Fox 19. "Because you know we have a nice little rivalry with the Chiefs and just seeing him come over, it's like, 'We one-upped y'all.' But at the end of the day, he's a great player. No matter where he woulda went, he's probably one of the best in his position. And just adding him to what we got already, it's going to allow Joe to have more time and it's going to give us the will to put up those points. So I'm just happy to have him."

Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce said losing Brown deeply wounded him, since one of his close friends turned to the dark side.

"It hurts. It hurts my soul, man. Hurts my soul. It's like watching your best friend just turn evil on you," Kelce said on his "New Heights" podcast, via the Kansas City Star, (H/T Pro Football Talk).

Keeping Burrow upright has been a goal for the Bengals virtually since the former No. 1 overall pick took his first professional snap. Burrow had his rookie year cut short due to a torn ACL suffered on a sack, he led the league with 51 sacks taken in 2021 and was sacked 41 times last year, which ranked sixth in the NFL.

Even with all of the pass-rush pressure, Burrow was the highest-graded quarterback by PFF in each of the last two seasons. He leads the NFL in passer rating in that span, and did so with a line that ranked in the bottom five in pass-block grade each of those seasons.