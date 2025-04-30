Tennessee Titans No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward hasn't even hit the football field as a member of the team yet, and he already has support from what could be one of his new favorite pass catchers. The Titans aren't naming a starting quarterback yet, but it's safe to say many would be surprised if the QB1 role didn't go to the team's 2025 first overall pick.

As Ward gets acclimated to his new team, veteran wide receiver Tyler Lockett is also familiarizing himself with the Titans offense. Locket joined Tennessee this offseason after spending his entire career up to this point with the Seattle Seahawks.

Lockett has been watching Ward since college and is looking forward to helping the rookie have a successful first year in the league. The WR said he's "definitely excited" by the chance to be "able to team up with him and do my part" in aiding the former Miami QB.

The 32-year-old added his former teammate and close friend Quandre Diggs is Ward's cousin, saying Diggs was talking up the QB to him for years.

Lockett doesn't just want to help Ward on the field, boosting his numbers, but off the field as well. Lockett joined the NFL as a third-round pick in 2015 and as an experienced player, is hoping to bring a veteran presence to the locker room.

"I just want to be able to do my part," Lockett said, via the team's website. "I don't want to do too little or too much. Obviously if you overtalk, it kind of goes in one ear and out the other, and sometimes if you don't say enough, you let some stuff slide. I think it's just being able to find that middle ground. Obviously I am still new here, so just like anybody else that comes in new you still have to be able to put in the work to let people know that you belong, and over time you just continue to try and be that leader, whether it's lead by example, whether it's being able to speak up, whether it's meeting people where they are, whether it's being able to bridge the gap. There are a variety of ways to lead, just different styles, even if it's following at times. There are different styles that require different things when you talk to different players."

Last season, Lockett finished with 49 receptions for 600 yards and two touchdowns in 17 games, statistically his worst season since 2017 when he started just eight games. He said it's not always about being on the leaderboard, but rather being a leader.

"I understand the politics of the game, I understand sometimes there are so many things you need as a receiver to work out just for you to be able to get the ball," he said. "But there is so much more that people don't see that teams require and that teams need, which is the leadership role, or that selfless character, or different stuff like that. Sometimes it's not about stats, but it's about how you build each other up. So, for me, I sacrificed a lot of stuff last year for the better of the team, and I just believe that is what you want to do in order to be able to try and help the team be at its best."

Lockett ranks second in Seahawks history in receptions (661), receiving yards (8,594), receiving touchdowns (61) and punt return yards (1,078).