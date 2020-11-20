Tyler Lockett probably wishes he could play the Arizona Cardinals every week -- the Seattle Seahawks wide receiver has put up huge numbers in both matchups this season. Lockett had another big night in Thursday's thrilling 28-21 victory over Arizona, catching nine passes for 67 yards and a touchdown in the win. Why was a normal performance so significant? Lockett joined Jerry Rice as the only players in the Super Bowl era to finish with 20+ catches, 250+ receiving yards, and 4+ touchdowns against an opponent in the Super Bowl era, per NFL Research.

Lockett finished with 24 catches for 267 yards and four touchdowns in both matchups against the Cardinals this year, joining Rice on the exclusive list. Rice had 20+ catches, 250+ yards, and 4+ touchdowns against an opponent in a season twice, against the Atlanta Falcons in 1990 (21 catches, 396 yards, six touchdowns) and the Los Angeles Rams in 1994 (27 catches, 312 yards, and four touchdowns).

Lockett had his monster performance against the Cardinals in the first meeting between the teams in Week 7, finishing with 15 catches for 200 yards and three touchdowns -- which was his second three-touchdown performance of the season. Lockett had impressive touchdowns in the Week 7 loss, but his touchdown reception Thursday against the Cardinals may have arguably been his best.

This catch in the second quarter resulted in Russell Wilson's 30th touchdown pass of the season, as Wilson joined Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Patrick Mahomes, and Aaron Rodgers as the only players in NFL history to throw 30 touchdown passes in the first 10 games of a season. The Seahawks took the lead for good on Lockett's touchdown catch.

Lockett has 67 catches for 748 yards and eight touchdowns on the season. He currently is tied for third in the league in receptions, ninth in receiving yards, and tied for fifth in touchdown catches.