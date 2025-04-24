It might be the eve of the NFL Draft, but the NFL's free agency season is very much alive. That point was made Wednesday night when former Seattle Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett announced via social media that he was signing with the Tennessee Titans.

Lockett, 32, is signing a one-year, $4 million that is worth up to $6 million, according to ESPN.

A former All-Pro, Lockett was released in March following a highly-successful 10-year run with the Seahawks, who selected him in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft. A model of consistency during his time with the Seahawks, Lockett posted four consecutive seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards from 2019-22 and played an integral role in Seattle's six playoff berths over the past decade.

In all, Lockett caught 661 passes for 8,594 yards and 61 touchdowns during his decade in Seattle. He's second to only Hall of Famer Steve Largent in Seahawks history in career receptions, receiving yards and touchdown catches.

Despite his production and immense popularity among Seahawks fans, Seattle decided to reboot its offense this past offseason that included the release of Lockett, the trade of quarterback Geno Smith to Las Vegas and the trade of fellow wideout DK Metcalf to Pittsburgh.

Lockett, who caught 49 passes for 600 yards and two scores last season, is joining a Titans team that is also in the middle of an offensive makeover, as the team is expected to draft former Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick on Thursday. The Titans' offense also includes 1,000-yard receiver Calvin Ridley and 1,000-yard rusher Tony Pollard.