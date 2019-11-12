Tyler Lockett spends night in hospital with leg injury, Pete Carroll calls it a 'pretty severe situation'

The Seattle Seahawks aren't taking any chances regarding the health of wide receiver Tyler Lockett, who left Monday's win over the San Francisco 49ers with a leg contusion that kept him in San Francisco overnight. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Lockett spent the night in a Bay Area hospital for further evaluation.

"Tyler Lockett got a really, a really bad lower leg bruise contusion that caused some issue that we're working on," Carroll said after the game, via the Seahawks website. "I can't tell you much more about it than that right now, but he's out of here right now to get looked at. It will be OK, but it's a pretty severe situation for right now for game night."

The Seahawks have their bye in Week 11, so Lockett will get an extra week to rest up before their "Sunday Night Football" matchup at the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12. Based on the status of Lockett's leg provided by Carroll, expecting to get him back for that game might be considered optimistic.

"I think there was a lot of swelling, the contusion caused a lot of swelling right away and there's concerns about that, so they got to make sure that -- there's the compartment element in this we got to make sure," Carroll said. "So we've just got to take care of him, and we're ahead of it so we should be in good shape."

Lockett, who had just three catches for 26 yards in the win over the 49ers, is the Seahawks leading receiver with 62 catches for 791 yards and six touchdowns on the year. If the Seahawks don't have Lockett for a few weeks, the waiver claim for Josh Gordon will look even better.