Tyler Lockett spends night in hospital with leg injury, Pete Carroll calls it a 'pretty severe situation'
The Seahawks coach said there was a lot of swelling, but expects Lockett to be 'OK'
The Seattle Seahawks aren't taking any chances regarding the health of wide receiver Tyler Lockett, who left Monday's win over the San Francisco 49ers with a leg contusion that kept him in San Francisco overnight. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Lockett spent the night in a Bay Area hospital for further evaluation.
"Tyler Lockett got a really, a really bad lower leg bruise contusion that caused some issue that we're working on," Carroll said after the game, via the Seahawks website. "I can't tell you much more about it than that right now, but he's out of here right now to get looked at. It will be OK, but it's a pretty severe situation for right now for game night."
The Seahawks handed the Niners their first loss in an OT thriller and there's a lot to go over. Fortunately, Will Brinson, John Breech, Ryan Wilson and Sean Wagner-McGough are here to break down the game, the five most exciting players in the NFL and more. Listen below and subscribe here for daily NFL goodness fired into your eardrums.
The Seahawks have their bye in Week 11, so Lockett will get an extra week to rest up before their "Sunday Night Football" matchup at the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12. Based on the status of Lockett's leg provided by Carroll, expecting to get him back for that game might be considered optimistic.
"I think there was a lot of swelling, the contusion caused a lot of swelling right away and there's concerns about that, so they got to make sure that -- there's the compartment element in this we got to make sure," Carroll said. "So we've just got to take care of him, and we're ahead of it so we should be in good shape."
Lockett, who had just three catches for 26 yards in the win over the 49ers, is the Seahawks leading receiver with 62 catches for 791 yards and six touchdowns on the year. If the Seahawks don't have Lockett for a few weeks, the waiver claim for Josh Gordon will look even better.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 11 picks: Bears, Trubisky stun Rams
Wondering which NFL teams are going to win in Week 11? You've come to the right place to find...
-
Week 11 NFL DFS: Picks, lineups for TNF
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice.
-
2020 Mock Draft: Bengals take Burrow
For the first time in a long time we have four quarterbacks going in the first round of our...
-
Browns vs. Steelers prediction, info
Everything you need to know about the first game of Week 11
-
Pete Prisco's Week 11 NFL Power Rankings
The Ravens grab the top spot in Pete Prisco's latest power rankings thanks to MVP candidate...
-
NFC North fan traditions
A look at the fan traditions from across the division
-
49ers vs. Seahawks live updates
Two Super Bowl hopefuls duked it out on Monday night with the Seahawks winning a thriller
-
Cook leads Vikings to win in Dallas
Dalvin Cook ran wild, but Jason Garrett and Kellen Moore's offense shooting itself in the foot...