FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones spoke about how the trade of All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers could help the team add or sign four or five players.

Dallas added three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark in the deal with the Packers and re-signed All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland to a four-year, $90 million extension. Now, the Cowboys are reinforcing their offensive line by signing two-time Pro Bowl left guard Tyler Smith to a four-year, $96 million extension, CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones confirmed Saturday.

The deal, which includes $81.2 million in guaranteed money per NFL Network, makes Smith, 24, the NFL's new highest-paid interior offensive lineman, surpassing the four-year, $94 million extension Trey Smith of the Kansas City Chiefs signed this offseason.

Smith is the new leader of the Dallas offensive line after the offseason retirements of Zack Martin and Tyron Smith. Both of those future Cowboys Ring of Honor members anointed Smith someone who "will go down as one of the greatest" in the spring. Smith's 76.0 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2024 ranked as the ninth-best among guards in 2024. ESPN's survey of NFL coaches, scouts and executives also named Smith as the league's second-best interior offensive lineman. That's why first-year coach Brian Schottenheimer banged the table for Jones to re-sign Smith just before kickoff in Week 1.

"I think the guy is an All-Pro guard. He's an incredible talent. He's another guy that's draft and develop. He was drafted as a tackle at Tulsa. He comes in here, plays tackle, then we got to move you to guard. The power that he possesses is crazy," Schottenheimer said Aug. 31. "The thing I love about Tyler is that he hasn't checked up one day. He's probably one of our hardest practice players that we have. He doesn't miss a beat and hasn't said a word. That's one of the things you respect about him as a competitor. What a talent. Hopefully, he's the next one that's able to get done."

Smith had confidence in the Jones family to take care of him, and Dallas now has its next great offensive lineman secured for the long haul.

"Obviously everything will happen in due time," Smith said Sep. 2 when asked about a potential extension.

Even though Smith stressed his focus was strictly turned toward the action on the football field, the 24-year-old can truly zero in on all ball after receiving a generational paycheck.