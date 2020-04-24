Tyran Mathieu jokes the Cardinals couldn't afford him because they needed to pay for Kliff Kingsbury's house
"No wonder they couldn't afford me anymore lmao"
In place of debating who has the best draft day suit is the search for whose home aesthetic is the most impressive, now that the homes of prospects, coaches and general managers have become the settings and stages for the 2020 NFL Draft. The one that seems to have caught the eye of many on social media is the home of Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury.
What a beautiful sight. So beautiful, in fact, that even Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes jokes that he's aspiring to own a home like the one the Arizona coach has -- which could be within his grasp if the team offers him a proper extension.
For Chiefs safety Tyran Mathieu, however, the image served as a clarification of sorts, which he expressed in the replies of his quarterback's tweet.
Mathieu was with the Cardinals from 2013 to 2017 before the team released him after the season when he didn't take a pay cut to stay in Arizona. Needless to say, seeing someone on his former team living in the lap of luxury like that might rub him the wrong way -- but only to a certain degree as The Honey Badger eventually got a Super Bowl ring after leaving the team.
