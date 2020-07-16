Kansas City Chiefs safety and Super Bowl champion Tyrann Mathieu will pay for the funeral of Devante Bryant, 9, who was killed in a random shooting in New Orleans on Monday. Mathieu, a New Orleans native, said he wanted the family to grieve rather than worry about costs.

"I wanted to help the Bryant family because I am from the 7th Ward and I felt that pain," he said. "I have a 7-year-old son that lives in New Orleans and I couldn't imagine something happening to him at that age. He is only 2 years younger than Devante. My heart goes out to the Bryant and Howard Family."

Bryant was shot and killed on July 13. Two other people, a 13-year-old and a 16-year-old, were also shot, but survived the wounds. Police don't have a suspect yet for the shootings.

"Young black children should not be dying from gun violence," Mathieu told TMZ Sports. "Devante didn't even have a chance to live his life before it was tragically taken away from him. My goal is to help stop the violence and help my community to show and empower children from my community that there is another way, one child at a time."

Mathieu has continued to support his hometown thorough his own foundation. The Tyrann Mathieu Foundation aims to "impact the lives of financially disadvantaged children and youth through encouragement, opportunities and resources to achieve their dreams in Kansas City & and his hometown of New Orleans."