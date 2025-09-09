Tyreek Hill is accused of domestic violence on numerous occasions by his estranged wife, Keeta Vaccaro, in court filings as part of their divorce case obtained by TMZ.

Hill allegedly became violent with Vaccaro in January 2024, two months after they were married, with Vaccaro claiming Hill "shoved her to the floor, stood over her, and then ripped off her necklace, causing a cut and a bruise" at their guest house in Florida. Vaccaro cites another incident at an Orlando hotel, alleging Hill "violently attacked her, throwing her to the floor, twisting her intimate body parts, ripping her hair out and grabbing anything on her person he could get a hold of."

In total, Vaccaro alleged eight instances of domestic violence over the course of the last 16 months, with the two splitting in April 2025 after a domestic dispute at their Miami home.

Hill's attorneys denied the claims, calling it a "shakedown" and a "smear campaign" by Vaccaro and her lawyers.

Hill faced a number of off-field incidents in his career, dating back to 2014 when Oklahoma State dismissed him after being arrested for punching and choking his then-pregnant girlfriend. Those charges were eventually expunged and dismissed after completing probation requirements.

In recent years, Hill faced a lawsuit alleging he broke a social media influencer's leg and was handcuffed and detained prior to the Dolphins' home opener last year for a traffic violation that led to the officer involved being placed on administrative duty.