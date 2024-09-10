Body-cam footage from law enforcement officers involved in the altercation that led to the detainment of Tyreek Hill has been released. The videos, obtained by CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones, chronicle the events beginning with law enforcement pulling Hill over and later showing officers removing the Miami Dolphins wide receiver from his vehicle and forcibly bringing him to the ground before cuffing him. The incident occurred hours before the Dolphins' Week 1 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The initial video shows an officer pulling Hill over on his motorcycle. The second (which you can see below) shows an officer walking up to Hill's vehicle and their first verbal interaction. Initially, Hill told the officer to not knock on his window and added that he was going to be late for his game before rolling his window back up. Hill keeping his window up led to an escalation between Hill and the officer. That's when he was forcibly removed from the car, pushed to the ground and handcuffed.
Next video shows the interaction from when the officer approaches Tyreek Hill's car until his detainment. It sounds as though Hill called his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, while in the car get before being pulled from his car pic.twitter.com/XytuySDPag— Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) September 9, 2024
The Tyreek Hill detainment from a second body camera. Some of the language and video may be disturbing for some. pic.twitter.com/2Qq4JwYxCI— Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) September 9, 2024
A cuffed Hill was then brought up to feet and moved to the curbside. He was again forcibly pushed to the curb, and Hill could be heard telling officers that he had knee surgery. That was when various teammates who saw the situation unfold entered and tried to de-escalate things. That includes Calais Campbell, who was instructed by officers to step back.
Dolphins teammates stop quickly after Tyreek Hill being placed in handcuffs. Hill tells officers he had surgery on his knee. Calais Campbell appears on the sidewalk and is instructed by an officer to step back, which he does. pic.twitter.com/vPJTW0xW4t— Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) September 9, 2024
Campbell was later put in handcuffs and told that he was under arrest.
Calais Campbell, standing at some distance from Tyreek Hill, is then approached by an officer and told to leave. He's placed in handcuffs and an officer says that he's under arrest. pic.twitter.com/lKC3nAYciL— Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) September 9, 2024
In another video, it becomes clear that the officer who first approached Hill did not know who he was. When informed that he was one of the "Dolphins star players," he replied, "Oh yeah?"
Hill was later released and played in the opener. He caught seven of his 12 targets in the Dolphins comeback win over the Jacksonville Jaguars for 130 yards, which included an 80-yard touchdown that was followed by a handcuff celebration.
"I have no idea for real," Hill said of the incident postgame. "It wasn't disrespectful, because my mom didn't raise me that way. Didn't cuss. Did none of that. I'm still trying to figure that out. ... I still don't know what happened. But I do want to use this platform to say, what if I wasn't Tyreek Hill? Worst-case scenario? It's crazy. Like, I wanna be a cop one day. I got a State Trooper hat and all that. So I got a lot of respect for cops. But obviously everybody has some bad apples. ... I wanna be able to use this platform to figure out a way to flip this and make it a positive."
In the wake of the incident, one of the officers involved has been "placed on administrative duties" amid an internal investigation, according to Miami-Dade police.