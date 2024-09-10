Body-cam footage from law enforcement officers involved in the altercation that led to the detainment of Tyreek Hill has been released. The videos, obtained by CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones, chronicle the events beginning with law enforcement pulling Hill over and later showing officers removing the Miami Dolphins wide receiver from his vehicle and forcibly bringing him to the ground before cuffing him. The incident occurred hours before the Dolphins' Week 1 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The initial video shows an officer pulling Hill over on his motorcycle. The second (which you can see below) shows an officer walking up to Hill's vehicle and their first verbal interaction. Initially, Hill told the officer to not knock on his window and added that he was going to be late for his game before rolling his window back up. Hill keeping his window up led to an escalation between Hill and the officer. That's when he was forcibly removed from the car, pushed to the ground and handcuffed.

A cuffed Hill was then brought up to feet and moved to the curbside. He was again forcibly pushed to the curb, and Hill could be heard telling officers that he had knee surgery. That was when various teammates who saw the situation unfold entered and tried to de-escalate things. That includes Calais Campbell, who was instructed by officers to step back.

Campbell was later put in handcuffs and told that he was under arrest.

In another video, it becomes clear that the officer who first approached Hill did not know who he was. When informed that he was one of the "Dolphins star players," he replied, "Oh yeah?"

Hill was later released and played in the opener. He caught seven of his 12 targets in the Dolphins comeback win over the Jacksonville Jaguars for 130 yards, which included an 80-yard touchdown that was followed by a handcuff celebration.

"I have no idea for real," Hill said of the incident postgame. "It wasn't disrespectful, because my mom didn't raise me that way. Didn't cuss. Did none of that. I'm still trying to figure that out. ... I still don't know what happened. But I do want to use this platform to say, what if I wasn't Tyreek Hill? Worst-case scenario? It's crazy. Like, I wanna be a cop one day. I got a State Trooper hat and all that. So I got a lot of respect for cops. But obviously everybody has some bad apples. ... I wanna be able to use this platform to figure out a way to flip this and make it a positive."

In the wake of the incident, one of the officers involved has been "placed on administrative duties" amid an internal investigation, according to Miami-Dade police.