The latest buzz around eight-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Tyreek Hill is that he's nearing a return to the field. The Miami Dolphins released the 32-year-old this past offseason after he suffered a significant knee injury last September. Now that we are one year removed from the injury, The Athletic reports that Hill's former team, the Kansas City Chiefs, is very interested in a reunion, while his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, says he remains in discussion with multiple teams.

"He's continuing his rehab with the goal of being on a team in the immediate future," Rosenhaus told ESPN.

Rosenhaus said that Hill's situation is "very fluid" but that they are looking for the right situation during an interview with Josh Moser. That means the right financial compensation, the right quarterback and the right approach from a medical standpoint. That's fine, but it's also worth mentioning that Hill is currently under NFL investigation over allegations that could implicate the league's personal conduct policy.

This investigation comes after Hill's wife, Keeta Vaccaro, made allegations of domestic violence against the wide receiver, which could complicate his return to the field. In all, there are three factors that could hold Hill back from signing with an NFL team in the near future. Let's take a look at them.

League discipline

On Tuesday, a jury returned a mixed verdict in Hill's assault and battery civil trial. They found the wideout liable for two counts of battery, but not liable for six other counts of battery, not liable for intentional infliction of emotional distress, and not liable for "continuing domestic violence," according to ESPN. Vaccaro was awarded $500,000 in compensatory damages but denied punitive damages.

One of the battery findings stemmed from a January 2024 incident that began with an argument over a postnuptial agreement. Vaccaro testified that Hill grabbed a necklace from her neck, put his hands around her neck, and grabbed and twisted her breasts. She presented photographs of markings on her chest and said the incident terrified her.

While the civil trial has concluded, the NFL's investigation has not. With domestic violence, the collective bargaining agreement allows for a suspension of six games. However, we've seen cases where players receive more severe punishments and less severe suspensions. It's all about what the league discovers during its independent investigation.

"We have been monitoring developments in the matter, which remains under review of the personal conduct policy," an NFL spokesperson told Pro Football Talk.

Timing

If the NFL decides to suspend Hill for six games, that could mean he won't be eligible to play until Week 13 -- and Week 13 may be a best-case scenario.

We have no idea how long the NFL will take to wrap up its investigation. Think about Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs. He's still waiting to hear his fate from the league. And like Jacobs, Hill would probably be placed on the commissioner's exempt list if he were to sign with a team today -- barring him from practicing or playing.

Signing a player recently found liable for battery of his wife in a civil trial is not great from an optics standpoint, to say the least. But even if an NFL team doesn't care about optics, the timing of a potential suspension could complicate things. Why roll the dice and shell out millions of dollars if an older Hill coming off a major knee injury can't return until late December?

Health questions

Even Hill's agent, Rosenhaus, said he doesn't know if Hill is 100% healthy right now. It appeared retirement was firmly on the table for Hill after what happened on the night of Sept. 29, 2025. Hill dislocated his knee and tore multiple ligaments, including his ACL. It's barely been a year since that happened.

After the injury occurred, it was fair to wonder if Hill's football career could be over. During an appearance on Terron Armstead's podcast, "The Set," 11 months ago, Armstead asked Hill if he had a message for his doubters. Instead, the receiver offered a surprisingly honest answer.

"Well, at the end of the day, I feel like that decision is all based upon how I feel and where my mindset is at the moment," Hill said. "Like right now, I'm happy. I'm happy with being with my kids, I'm happy with the career that I've had. I love playing football. I love it, but it takes a lot. It takes a lot to be the best and to stay at the top and make a lot of money and help your team win games and stuff like that. It takes a lot. It takes a lot on you mentally, it takes a lot on you physically. I'm at the point now where I need to have a conversation with mom, family, everybody ... I don't want to make any rash decisions, obviously. I just want to be in the moment."

Hill is able to sprint at this point in his recovery, and still looks fast. But questions remain about acceleration, deceleration and route-running ability.

There are several factors that could complicate an immediate return to the field for Hill, whether that be a suspension or questions about what kind of shape he's in and the contract he's looking for. Will a team like the Chiefs wait for the NFL to hand down a punishment, or will a club jump the gun and add Hill as soon as possible? All of that remains to be seen.